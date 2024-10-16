Larry Sutton offers remarks in front of the mural Saturday morning during the dedication ceremony.

A small crowd gathered for the dedication of the John Merrick mural Saturday morning at 9 a.m., a kickoff to the city’s annual Square Fair.

On hand for the mural dedication was Mayor Lew Starling, community leader Larry Sutton, and the mural’s artist, Max Dowdle, among other city representatives, and members of the community.

“He should have never made it,” Starling said to those in attendance about Merrick. “The cards were stacked against him.”

The education of John Merrick ended well over a hundred years ago, but the education of his importance to Clinton, and the inspiration of his achievements are just now starting to be noticed by the generations who came after Merrick, all thanks, many said, to retired history teacher and community leader Sutton.

In 2010, Sutton first broached the idea of having something dedicated in memory of Merrick and his contributions when speaking to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. Since that time, progress has been slowly made, first by recognizing Merrick by adopting resolutions, followed by a marker being placed directly across from the intersection of Fisher and Vance streets, at Vance Street Park, in February 2023.

“The John Merrick mural project has brought many people together,” Sutton said Saturday during the dedication ceremony. “And that, to me, is the greatest lesson we can all learn about John Merrick.”

Sutton continued, “This individual was very special. Born a slave, he worked as a bricklayer on buildings still standing today.”

Sutton went on to say how in awe he was at the mural, and he thanked the community for coming out to support the mural.

“This is not just a piece of art; this is a tribute to a man who showed dedication and inspiration to a community,” said Denise Rentz, secretary of the Sampson Convention and Visitors Bureau board.

She continued, “We’re so grateful to be a part of this project.”

The mural would not have been made possible without the partnership of the city of Clinton, the Clinton Main Street Program, and the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau Capital Grant Program.

Dowdle addressed the crowd, stating, “It was great weather (to work on the mural). It was a really fun project to work on, really meaningful, and it is such a great project to do for the community.” Dowdle thanked his family for their support, and the people of Clinton for the opportunity to paint the mural.

“I’m so pleased that we can honor him with not only the marker, but also the mural,” added Starling.

The Merrick mural is number two of 100 art works that Dowdle has been commissioned to paint by a grant by the state.

The mural is visible on the right-hand side, on the corner of Fisher and Vance streets, when driving into downtown Clinton from Beaman Street.