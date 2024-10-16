The members of the Ivanhoe Development Center are reaching out to the community to come join them once again this weekend for a good cause, the third annual Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Car Show.

This invitation opens the third annual cancer walk event. This year’s festivities will take place this coming weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 19., from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Mckoy Loop Road, in Ivanhoe.

The activities scheduled Saturday morning begin with the cancer walk which starts promptly at 9 a.m. The fee to participate in the walk is $10. Other fees, if applicable, include vendor fees for food trucks at $100, non-food at $50 and information was $25.

Other highlights for that day include a kids zone, free bingo, music, vendors galore and of course the popular and returning car show.

The Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Car Show was started in 2022 as a way to raise money for the Sampson County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP). The purpose of the funds the events raises is to help someone that can’t afford mammogram, colonoscopy, prostate test or other test.

The BCCCP program itself provides free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and follow-up to eligible women in Sampson County.

Since its inception the event has raised over $5,000, with $2,600 coming in 2022 and $2,500 which was raised in 2023.

For the 2024 event, all proceeds raised will be used to start a scholarship in honor of the memory of late Ivanhoe community leader, Andre Taylor.

For more information about the event contacts included Tiffany Dobbin at 910-385-2881 or Theresa Herring at 910-385-6745.

