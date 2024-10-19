A call about a potential overdose victim led to the arrest of a Sampson County man and a Pinetown woman earlier this week, with both jailed on multiple drug-related offenses.

According to Sampson Sheriff’s reports, Joseph Eugene Semonasky, 36, 194 Hannable Lane, Roseboro, and Sara Bass, 33, 17056 N.C. Hwy. 32, Pinetown were taken into custody after officers discovered a white, crystallized substance consistence with methamphetamine in two containers, along with assorted drug paraphernalia in their possession.

Bass was charged with 3 counts possession drug paraphernalia, two counts possession Schedule II controlled substance; and one count of possession Schedule I controlled substance. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Semonasky is facing charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two count possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,000.

The incident occurred after officers, responding to a call of a male reportedly overdosed in the parking lot of a Roseboro convenience store, found Semonasky sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, its door open, and Bass standing outside.

Reports indicate that officers identified the pair and discovered that Bass had two outstanding warrants from Martin County and was wanted in Florida with a full extradition order on file.

Bass, officers noted, was arrested and placed in a sheriff’s vehicle while Semonasky was asked to exit the vehicle and stand beside it. Officers, reports show, noticed two syringes without caps “in plain view” in the driver’s door, leading them to search the vehicle.

Discovered during the search were five pipes, the two containers with white, crystallized substance in them and approximately 15 syringes, four of which contained a liquid substance.

The items, reports said, were seized, and Bass and Semonasky were taken to the Sampson County Detention Center and booked.

Bass was placed under a $20,000 bond; Semonasky under a $10,000 bond.