Phinite, Inc., a leader in agricultural technology and sustainable fertilizer manufacturing, will establish its next-generation manufacturing plant in Sampson County, creating 23 new jobs.

A release was issued just a few minutes ago by Sampson County Economic Development Director Ray Jordan and Phinite CEO Jordan Phasey and CFO Mike McCord.

The company will invest approximately $5.5 million in Turkey, occupying approximately 69,000 square feet of the former Allen Canning Company facility, located west of the small Sampson County town. The company chose the site due to its proximity to I-40 and its access to rail services provided by CSX, a release from Phinite noted.

The facility, the release points out, will enhance Phinite’s capabilities in producing its ground-breaking biofertilizer, which transforms livestock manure into a sustainable, odorless fertilizer that benefits farmers and the environment alike.

“Our new facility will not only expand our production capacity but will also allow us to implement cutting-edge technology that aligns with our mission to create sustainably produced fertilizer products from livestock waste, Phasey said. “With the support of the NC Department of Commerce and Sampson County, we are taking an important step toward ensuring that farmers have access to the cutting-edge waste management solutions they need, which, in turn, we’re able to manufacture into a high quality, regenerative fertilizer.”

Sampson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jerol Kivett touted the announcement as good for Sampson and surrounding areas.

“The Sampson County Board of Commissioners certainly appreciate and recognize the benefits that $5.5 million in new capital investment and 23 jobs represents for Sampson County,” Kivett said in the release. “Additionally, we recognize the greater impact to Sampson, Bladen and Duplin counties, and the impact that this project will help provide towards the long-term success and sustainability of the region’s swine producers.”

