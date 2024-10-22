A thank you message sent to Matthews Drug after their eight boxes arrived in western North Carolina.

Eight boxes of medication were sent to the victims of Hurricane Helene from Matthews Drug, as part of Operation Airdrop.

As recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a local pharmacy has stepped to the plate to help fill some of the dire medical needs that have cropped up since the storm’s devastation.

“We just got word that our EIGHT boxes of valuable insulin, cardiac meds and diabetic supplies made it to Operation Airdrop,” Matthews Drugstore owner Tara Jackson posted on the Matthews social media page. “Those boxes were pretty to see. They were so appreciative. These crucial meds will go to rural areas. Our community really stepped up!!”

That was the message shared after news of the support medicine they sent reached Hickory campus of Appalachian State University on Oct. 7.

Those meds went towards a nationwide project called Operation Airdrop which, according to www.operation-airdrop.com, is a Texas based 501(c)(3) non-profit that organizes general aviation assets in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

Founded in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, it mobilizes volunteer pilots and a diverse fleet of aircraft to deliver essential supplies to areas cut off from traditional aid routes. By partnering with local charities and organizations, the group’s goals are to ensure that vital resources, such as the meds from Matthews Drug, reach those in need within hours, not days.

When Matthews and the community heard that Operation Airdrop was in need of supplies from Sampson County, it was a no-brainier for them to send aid.

“We were made aware of the need in western North Carolina for hard-to-find expensive, life-saving medications,” Jackson said. “This was a niche in which we felt we could easily step in to assist and were thrilled to do so. Our customers and others in the community answered the call and allowed us to have eight boxes of meds and supplies delivered to Operation Airdrop.”

Delivering those eight boxes of medical supplies was local resident Hugh Cundiff, who was headed out to make a delivery in Hickory when he got the call to deliver the medication for Matthews, an honor, he said, he was happy to have bestowed on him.

“It actually was a couple days this past week that I was actually up there, the day that I drove the insulin up there,” Cundiff said in a phone interview. “It was just a coincidence; Tara had messaged me the night before and asked if I would be available to take it up there. I told her, well, I’m actually leaving in the morning to go up there for a couple of days to help out with some helicopter operations and some search and recovery stuff.

“So it just kind of worked out that she messaged me, and I was happy to do it and be able to help out in in that way,” he added. “It was pretty bad out there to see it in person, I’m just grateful I played a small part in helping. I’m an able-bodied person with a background in fire and rescue, and I have an aviation background, so I was more than willing and physically able to help.”

There were few as grateful as Jackson, who said their work wasn’t quite done after just one delivery.

“A huge thank you to Clinton resident Hugh Cundiff who was making a delivery to that area and graciously volunteered to take our donations as well,” Jackson said. “Halls Fire Department also reached out to help deliver if needed. We are currently getting together another big supply to be donated as the needs in that area still exist. Sampson County and surrounding areas have certainly showed up for that area! We could not be more proud to call Sampson County home.”

“Thank you to those who donated their insulins and unopened meds,” the Matthews post stated. “Thank you to Hugh Cundiff for volunteering to take it. You are the best! We still need urgently, insulin, inhalers/nebulized medicines, eliquis and epipens.”

