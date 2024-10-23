RALEIGH — Two Sampson County men have been indicted for the murders of five people at a house on Garland Highway in October 2023.

That announcement was made this morning during a press conference held by U.S. Attorney Michael Easley Jr..

The indictments came down after unspecified leads which led to the arrest of suspects Robert Andrew Daquan Williams, aka “Double Tap,” Drew and TTG, 31, and Derek George, 35, both of Sampson County.

“The charges brought forth in this case demonstrate the partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement to investigate and prosecute individuals believed to be contributing to violence in our communities,” Easley said during the press conference.

In a superseding indictment returned on Aug. 27, a federal grand jury charged Williams and George with drug distribution and robbery offenses. The indictment also alleges possession of a firearm to further the drug and robbery charges and that the firearm was discharged resulting in the murder of five victims.

Williams and George are each charged with one count of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine-base (crack), one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act Robbery, one count of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Williams also faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

A third individual named in the indictment is charged with illegal gun possession but is not currently facing charges related to the murders. His name was not released.

Easley praised the work of FBI Special Agent in-charge Dave Smith and his team, along with Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.

“This case was worked on every day, regardless of progress,” said Capt. Lawrence Dixon, head of the Sheriff’s criminal investigations division. “Leads were made right away, and we were able to grow from those to have enough to make arrests.”

Previously arrested on other charges, Williams has been in jail since Nov. 9, 2023. He was indicted from jail.

George was picked up by federal authorities.

“It’s concerning when you see the number of people killed and the age range, Dixon noted, saying he had seen a wide range of cases.

“We will never be free of drug problems,” said Thornton. “For every one or two we arrests, someone will take their place.”

If convicted, Williams and George could face death penalty.

