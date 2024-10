Back row: From left, Karah Wiggins, MaKayla Kemp, Breyahna Rich.Front row: Ahni Atkinson, Legend Jacobs, Ja’Niyah Simmons, Evan Gillespie, Daniela Urbina, Evelyn Chavez-Alonso, Rebeca Gomez.

Back row: From left, Ryan McNeil, Walter Parsons, Joshua Simpson, Acere Brinson, Zyhan Wallace. Front row: Demond’te Rogers, Ryan Freeman, Josue Miguel, Griffin Williams, Hayden Boney.

Clinton High School’s homecoming will be this Friday. Homecoming king and queen will be crowned during Friday night’s football game at Dark Horse Stadium. Game starts at 7 p.m.