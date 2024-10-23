23 new jobs; $5.5 million investment cited

A new industry, described as a leader in agricultural technology and sustainable manufacturing, will bring 23 new jobs to Sampson County when it opens in the former Allen Canning facility on N.C. 24 just west of Turkey.

Phinite, Inc. is poised to invest approximately $5.5 million into the facility which will enhance the company’s capabilities in producing its groundbreaking biofertilizer, which transforms livestock manure into a sustainable, odorless fertilizer that benefits farmers and the environment, alike.

The announcement was made by Phinite, Inc. CEO Jordan Phasey, CFO Mike McCord and Sampson County Economic Developer Ray Jordan Tuesday morning via an emailed release to media outlets.

“Our new facility will not only expand our production capacity but will also allow us to implement cutting-edge technology that aligns with our mission to create sustainably produced fertilizer products from livestock waste,” Phasey said in the release. “With the support of the NC Department of Commerce and Sampson County, we are taking an important step toward ensuring that farmers have access to the cutting-edge waste management solutions they need, which, in turn, we’re able to manufacture into a high-quality, regenerative fertilizer.”

Phinite, it was pointed out in the release, will occupy approximately 69,000 square feet of the former Allen Canning facility. The company chose the site because of its close proximity to I-40 and its access to rail services provided by CSX, McCord noted in the release.

In a telephone interview Wednesday morning, McCord said the facility and production will be completed in stages. “Plans are to be fully up and running in 2025,” he said.

Jordan pointed out that, collectively, the old Allen Canning facility is about 300,000 square feet of space. The building has been empty since Del Monte bought the facility from Allen some 10 or more years ago. Portions of the building have been used as storage during the time it has sat vacant.

Supported by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Sampson County, this new manufacturing plant represents a significant investment in the local economy and positions North Carolina as a leader in its commitment to sustainable agricultural practices, officials noted.

The state’s involvement came on Oct. 17 when Gov. Roy Cooper announced that Phinite, Inc. was awarded a Building Reuse Grant in the amount of $180,000 that will support the upfit and repurpose of the 69,000 square foot facility.

“Rural development grants are a vital tool for many of our rural communities,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, referring to the grant awarded to the project. “They enable us to enhance essential services, attract new businesses and create jobs, ensuring that every corner of our state has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

That investment is not lost on Sampson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jerol Kivett, who expressed his appreciation to Phinite, Inc. for choosing Sampson for its cutting-edge project.

“The Sampson County Board of Commissioners certainly appreciate and recognize the benefits that $5.5 million in new capital investment and 23 jobs represent for Sampson County. Additionally, we recognize the greater impact to Sampson, Bladen and Duplin counties, and the impact that this project will help provide towards the long-term success and sustainability of the region’s swing producers.”

The county, Jordan said, has no money invested in the Phinite project.

According to the release, Phinite’s innovative manufacturing process leverages advanced robotic technology and sustainable drying processes to create a product that not only addresses the urgent issue of phosphorus depletion but also promotes environmental stewardship. This facility will play a crucial role in producing a fertilizer that helps improve soil health, enhance crop yields and provide a reliable revenue stream for farmers.

Th biofertilizer produced at this plant is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional fertilizers, including odor, uneven application and environmental impact. Phinite’s proprietary drying process results in a product that is easy to transport, store, and apply, making it a game-changer for farmers seeking sustainable solutions.

“As Phinite continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to collaborating with agricultural partners and local communities to foster a more sustainable future for farming,” Phasey said.

Led by Phasey, an award-winning scientist and engineer, Phinite, the release notes, offers innovative products to help American farmers overcome nutrient management challenges and increase their bottom line.