Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities are investigating an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Roseboro, one that has left two brothers dead.

The siblings, Frederick Dixon, 46 of 401 N. Pine St., Roseboro, and Leo Dixon, 40, of 74 Pitchfork Lane, Salemburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The call came into the E-911 center around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, noting shots fired at the Brantwood Court apartments.

Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith said when deputies arrived, they found two male victims in the parking lot, both suffering from “obvious gunshot wounds.” Officers, Smith said, began lifesaving measures on both men until paramedics could arrive, but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

The men were later identified as the Dixon brothers.

“There is no further information regarding a motive or suspect,” Smith said Sunday afternoon.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, 910-592-4141.

Sherry Matthews is general manager of The Sampson Independent with over 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at 910-249-4612.