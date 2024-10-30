United Way of Sampson County president Dr. Wesley Johnson poses with the non-profit’s 2024 campaign sign. The campaign is currently ongoing; the goal $200,000.

United Way of Sampson County’s fundraising campaign is in full-motion, with an increase in this year’s goal to $200,000. This will, UW board members say, will help fund local organizations and groups within the county.

The campaign, which runs until Dec. 31, supports local agencies that serve Sampson County residents, with a focus on education, health and income.

United Way of Sampson County focuses on issues that matter most to you, the mission statement about the campaign notes in material board members are using to raise money. “We identify our community’s needs and raise funds to meet those needs. We carefully review and evaluate local agencies in their ability to meet those needs, and then we allocate funding to those agencies to make the biggest impact on our community,” the statement reads, in part.

United Way President Dr. Wesley Johnson noted the campaign has received plenty of support from the community.

“We’re excited to kick the campaign off,” he stressed. “United Way, really, has a heart for our community and the different projects in our community and trying to ensure that we take care of the needs of our community. Of course, it takes the generous contributions of others to assist with the United Way to make these projects come to fruition.”

“So again, we’re just excited to be able to give back to our community based on the generous contributions of others.”

In the past few years, the target goal for the campaign has been $175,000, but this year board members opted to go a little higher, upping the amount they hope to raise by $25,000. The loftier goal, Johnson said, is because of the increased needs in the community and the increased requests coming from partner agencies attempting to meet those needs.

“Well, it’s based on what we hear from the different partners that we have in the community,” he explained. “We’ve actually, over the last couple of years, had to cut back on some of our funding. And so, we’re hopeful that if we can reach that $200,000, that we’ll be able to fully fund all of the projects that we have from our partners in the community.”

And with any fundraising comes the need for donations. Johnson offered myriad ways to assist those wishing to donate.

“So, we have several partnering agencies in the county that actually take it out of like, payroll deduction, places like Smithfield, Sampson County and Clinton City Schools,” he said. “If it’s just general contribution, it’s probably best to get in touch with Dr. Linda Carr (United Way’s executive director). I’m sure she will have an address where those (direct donations) can be sent as well, but that’s probably the easiest way for someone who doesn’t work at one of those partnering businesses.”

Another fun way to donate to the campaign makes its way back this year through the return of the “Dine Out” program which is slated for Dec. 13. During that event, United Way will be teaming with local restaurants where a portion of the money from that night (and day) sales from those establishment will go toward the year’s goal.

“Absolutely, we do have the ‘Dine Out’ event happening again in December,” Johnson said. “We’ll have a lunch and a dinner event all on the same day, so people that are interested in that can visit those local businesses. We are definitely appreciative of those businesses that partner with us, and they give us a portion back of the sales from that day which helps up raise funds for the campaign.”

After the campaign ends, there’s important dates to know listed on the non-profit’s website, www.unitedwaysampson.org. The first is for agency applications which are due in the United Way office by Jan. 17, 2025, 5 p.m. A Jan. 31 deadline is for agency presentations to the UW board, with allocation decisions being announced Feb. 14.

“We are definitely open to new partners, and so, that information can be found on our website,” Johnson said. “They can go to our website and they can read all about the ways to apply for that funding. They can also reach out to Dr. Carr for additional information, or if they have questions.

“Again, we are just excited and elated to be able to provide assistance to different organizations in our community so that they can give back to the community,” he added. “We are very honored and privileged to be a part of this great community. And we are glad that we can help to generate funds to give back to the people in our community that have needs and that we can represent them.”

