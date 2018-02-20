SCC beefs up hands-on training

Students from the Beef Production class at Sampson Community College visited a local beef farm last Thursday to see firsthand what happens on a beef farm.

Sampson County resident and local farmer Franklin Lindsay allowed the Animal Science class to help “work the cows,” and students were able to experience beef management practices such as ear tagging, vaccinations, implanting, and castration techniques of cattle.

Successful cattle farming requires such practices and hands-on learning is essential to completely understand the process of raising cattle, SCC officials noted. This type of hands-on training has become a staple at SCC.

For more information about the Animal Science department at SCC, contact Chet Bass at cbass@sampsoncc.edu or (910) 900-4027.

SCC Animal Science students experience hands-on beef management practices. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_SCC-beefsup.jpg SCC Animal Science students experience hands-on beef management practices.