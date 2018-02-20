Lt. Gov. Forest to speak at Ag Rally

The Sampson County Friends of Agriculture is having its annual Ag Rally on Tuesday, Feb. 27, with the Lt. Gov. Dan Forest as this year’s guest speaker.

The event is open to the public but Friends of Ag organizers request that people secure a ticket to attend. Tickets are available at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office , Hwy 421 South and Clinton Truck & Tractor Co., 107 NE Blvd. Clinton, NC

Forest has served as Lt. Governor of North Carolina since January 2013. Prior to becoming Lt. Governor, he received two degrees from the University of North Carolina Charlotte (UNCC). After college, he became a leader in the business community for over 20 years, having served as Office President and Senior Partner of the state’s largest architectural firm, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting.

He has been designated as an Architect Emeritus. A father of four, he and his wife, Alice, reside in Wake County.

Since being elected to office, Forest has been a strong proponent of the agriculture community. With North Carolina being the third most agriculturally diverse state in the nation,Forest saw an opportunity to grow the industry when food manufacturing only ranked 19th. He led the charge for the development of the Food Manufacturing Task Force, of which he was a co-chair. Through his leadership, as well as that of the Department of Agriculture and NC State, this task force devised a plan to grow food manufacturing in North Carolina, which will result in approximately 40,000 new jobs, and help thestate reach the goal of $100 billion annually produced by the state’s agriculture sector.

For his work on behalf of the agriculture community, Commissioner Steve Troxler presented Forest with the distinction of Ambassador of Agriculture, the highest honor in North Carolina for someone in the agriculture community.

Finally, Forest successfully worked with the FCC to bring high speed broadband to every single classroom in the state. Building off this success he is now working with the Federal Department of Agriculture and the FCC to bring high-speed broadband to the last mile of rural North Carolina and the state’s farming communities.

He will be discussing this topic among many others during his time at the annual Ag Rally here in Sampson.