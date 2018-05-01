A Duplin County farmer heads down multiple rows completing a process known as strip-till corn planting. Strip-till can provide conservation and efficiency benefits over conventional tillage practices. Leaving the inter-row area untilled retains crop residues on the soil surface. This provides increased erosion resistance and increased organic matter inputs. Strip-till can also reduce field passes and input costs compared to conventional tillage . - A Duplin County farmer heads down multiple rows completing a process known as strip-till corn planting. Strip-till can provide conservation and efficiency benefits over conventional tillage practices. Leaving the inter-row area untilled retains crop residues on the soil surface. This provides increased erosion resistance and increased organic matter inputs. Strip-till can also reduce field passes and input costs compared to conventional tillage . -

A Duplin County farmer heads down multiple rows completing a process known as strip-till corn planting. Strip-till can provide conservation and efficiency benefits over conventional tillage practices. Leaving the inter-row area untilled retains crop residues on the soil surface. This provides increased erosion resistance and increased organic matter inputs. Strip-till can also reduce field passes and input costs compared to conventional tillage .