Pig simulator makes learning fun

Jered Grady examines animal organ replicas from the pig model. -

What if an animal science student could see inside an animal when studying how to keep them healthy. Sampson Community College’s latest learning tool will allow students to do just that.

“Using the new pig model, students can literally take apart the pig from the inside out and see what’s inside,” says Chet Bass, Animal Science Department Chair for the college. “This helps the student with anatomy, reproductive organs, digestion, anything else we cover in our courses. I think hands-on training is a very valuable complement to textbook instruction and this certainly offers that.”

The pig model is produced by Realityworks. The company provides comprehensive learning solutions that pair curriculum with hands-on learning aids, student activities and assessment tools to create innovative learning environments. These solutions are used in middle, secondary and post-secondary schools to engage students, teach needed skills and provide career exploration opportunities.

“I already work on a farm,” said Jered Grady, one of Bass’s students who is also employed by Murphy Family Ventures. “When you are working in a real life situation and you see something with an animal that just doesn’t look right, it helps to have real world training. You need to know what to look for to be able to treat the animal. Hands-on training is always better.”

For more information about the Animal Science program at SCC, contact Bass at [email protected] or at 910-900-4027.

Jered Grady examines animal organ replicas from the pig model. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_pig-sim.jpg Jered Grady examines animal organ replicas from the pig model.