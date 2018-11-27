Prestage makes ‘Tree of Love’ donation

Prestage Farms’ Mark Daughtry presents Amber M. Cava of Sampson Regional Medical Center with $3,500 for the 2018 Tree of Love from proceeds earned at this year’s Court Square Street Fair and Barbecue Cook-off. -

Prestage Farms presented proceeds they earned during the Court Square Street Fair and Barbecue Cook-off to Sampson Regional Medical Center’s 2018 Tree of Love.

A check for $3,500 was given to the project.

Prestage volunteers sold pork and turkey barbecue as well as grilled turkey legs at the downtown Clinton festival with Daughtry heading up the cook team that prepared all of the meat and poultry. In addition, the Prestage team brought home second place in the 25th annual cook-off and the prize money was a part of the donation to the project.

A second donation to the Tree of Love will come in December from Prestage Farms employees throughout its North Carolina operations. Continuing a tradition that began in the 1990s, the employees will be honoring the company’s founders, Bill and Marsha Prestage, with a group gift to the project.

Started in 1989, the Tree of Love is an annual project coordinated by the Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation with funds supporting various hospital ventures.