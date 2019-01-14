From the vine: Grape vine pruning

Growing up in rural Sampson County has given me many fond memories to reflect on through life. I remember in late summer picking grapes from our muscadine vines and eating them until my belly hurt. We always had homemade grape jelly in the pantry and there was always grape “juice” in mason jars on the shelves that were just out of our reach. My neighbors had grape vines on an arbor, and it was so overgrown that we used it for our fort. We would cut a small area out on one side to use as our door to get in and out. The vines hung to the ground and some had rooted and were growing wildly out of control. The funny thing was that our vines were always loaded with big, delicious grapes, and theirs never produced many grapes, and if it did they were small and tangy. The difference in production and taste wasn’t the variety of grapes, but the work that went into them in January and February.

Most grapes that are grown in Eastern NC are muscadine grapes, which are a native grape to the southeastern United States. You won’t find these grapes growing in any other areas of the world. Being native to our area, means few pest and disease problems here, making them fairly easy to grow. The most frequent problem, or questions we get about grapes is when and how to prune them.

For grapes to be productive, they require annual pruning that should be done on a warm day in February when the vines are dormant and before spring growth appears. Begin with the proper tools and protective clothing. A sharp set of hand pruners or long handled loppers should suffice for the cutting, and a long sleeve shirt, gloves, and eye protection should be worn to avoid cuts, scrapes, scratches, or pokes. Begin pruning by removing any dead, diseased, or damaged growth. Trace last year’s growth back to the vine, and make your cut 3 inches above the vine. This should leave 2 to 3 buds on last years growth. Continue this process for each branch from the main vine. When complete, you will have a pile of grape vines, and what looks like a grape vine skeleton, but don’t fret; a healthy vine will grow 4 feet of branches in a year. Freshly pruned vines may also bleed, or drip sap from the cut end. This is natural and will not harm your main vine.

For more information you can download “Muscadine grapes in the home garden” from the NCSU grape portal at https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/muscadine-grapes-in-the-home-garden. You can also download the PDF file on a Step-by-Step approach to pruning Carlos Muscadine Grapevines at https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/a-step-by-step-approach-to-pruning-carlos-muscadine-grapevines.

Don’t forget about the 2019 Sampson Extension Friends of Horticulture program, a monthly series that discusses common garden and homeowner landscape issues and gives you the information and know-how to solve these problems. Topics range from Crape Myrtle selection and pruning to strawberries for the home garden. Classes begin on Jan 17th at 6pm at the Sampson Extension Center, and usually last 1 – 1.5 hours. The cost is $20 for a yearly membership.

Sampson Extension will also be hosting a free blueberry workshop led by NCSU blueberry specialist Bill Cline on Feb. 26 from 1-4 p.m. For more information, contact the Sampson Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or email [email protected]

Brad Hardison is an Agricultural Extension Agent specializing in horticulture. Contact Brad by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]

