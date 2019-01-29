State ag leader honored at dinner

Gerald Barlowe, standing, retiring NC State Leader for Agricultural Education, talks to long-time friend and former ag-teacher partner Stuart Daughtery during Saturday night’s retirement dinner in his honor. -

RALEIGH — Former Midway, Lakewood, Union and Clinton agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Gerald Barlowe was touted as one of the most humble, student-driven, agriculture leaders in the state during a celebration honoring his retirement Saturday night.

And that wasn’t even the icing on the cake of a night solely focused on recognizing a man who those in attendance said lived to serve.

The icing was supplied toward the end of the evening when Barlowe was presented with the state’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, along with a flag that U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis sent, one that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor.

“I am completely overwhelmed,” an obviously surprised and humbled Barlowe said at the end of an evening that saw old colleagues and new join together in a packed assembly hall at Mid-Way Baptist Church to sing the long-time agricultural leader’s praises.

“This is quite an honor. I have had great, great role models throughout my life that have pave the way for me. I thank them and I thank you all.”

During his brief remarks, Barlowe talked adamantly about his strong faith in God, his love of students, his devotion to family (and theirs to him) and his loyalty to agriculture, turning the spotlight away from himself and onto others.

Listening to the assembled crowd of over a hundred, that wasn’t an unusual direction for Barlowe’s remarks to go.

“He’s a keeper,” asserted Marshall Stewart, former Midway High School FFA teacher, who said one of his goal’s while in Raider country was for his students to “beat Gerald Barlowe and Lakewood.”

“When we won an FFA competition, my kids thought they’d won the NCAA tournament because I stressed to them all the time that the thing we needed to do most was beat Gerald Barlowe.”

That, Stewart said, was because Barlowe’s students were so good and the FFA advisor, himself, so intent on helping his students always be the best they could be.

“Gerald Barlowe is one of the most selfless people I know. He is a team player. He lives to serve. He is a keeper,” Stewart stressed.

And that seemed to be the theme of the night as one after another of Barlowe’s colleagues, ag teaching partners, friends and students made their way to the podium to tip their hat to a man they all said had an impact on their lives.

From teaching partner Stuart Daughtery and long-time friend and colleague Gloria Edwards to FFA camp director Michael Holt and Pam Wells from NC State, everyone shared funny memories from their encounters with Barlowe. For Edwards it was taping “Bass Masters” for him and offering him a place to come for a home-cooked meal; for Daughtery it was taking a hunting trip he didn’t even want to go on simply because Barlowe ask; and for Holt it was about Barlowe’s love of camp and rule-setting for water ball.

But even through the laughter, several words kept resurfacing in remarks about Barlowe: humble, loyal, selfless.

Jackie Parrish, former Sampson County schools administrator, was principal at Lakewood High School when a fresh-out-of-college Barlowe came looking a job.

“He made a tremendous impression on me from the start,” Parrish recalled. “Agriculture had always been important to me, and listening to him, I knew it was to him as well. There was just something special about him.”

Parrish said Sampson County Schools had the “dream team” of ag leaders during Barlowe’s day, with Barlowe, Barry Croom, Glenn Howell, Stuart Daughtery, Tim Warren and Stewart teaching and leading each school’s FFA.

“Look, you know you are doing something right when academic kids start wanting to be part of the FFA, taking agriculture classes. They did that with Gerald and Stuart. He just had a tremendous influence on kids.”

Former students Alycia Thornton and John Fortner attested to that fact as well, as they shared what a great influence Barlowe had on their lives and their decisions.

“I never had a teacher take the kind of time with me you did. I wouldn’t be who I am today, without the time and love you invested in me,” Fortner, an ag teacher in Harnett County, said.

Mirroring those remarks was Thornton who said, “You made a profound impact on my life.”

