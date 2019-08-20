Members from the Hobbton FFA chapter participated in the North Carolina FFA State Leadership Conference conducted by the state FFA Association, held July 29 to Aug. 2 at the North Carolina FFA Center at White Lake. Pictured, from left, are: Amelia Spell, Samantha Britt, Baillie Alphin, Tripp Johnson, Anna-Cater Meyer and Lizzie Phipps. The conference is facilitated by FFA State officers and includes various workshops and activities for participants to attend in an effort to grow their abilities in leadership and the FFA. Students have the opportunity to learn NC FFA Center history, engage with other members in small groups, listen to a panel of agricultural leaders as they discuss the future of agricultural education, and spend time planning FFA activities for their chapter for the coming year. ‘The purpose of this event is to expose and educate students and FFA members on leadership training and personal growth,’ said Dr. Jason Davis, State FFA coordinator. ‘State Leadership Conference is a great opportunity for FFA members to develop their potential as leaders in the FFA and within their communities.’

Members from the Hobbton FFA chapter participated in the North Carolina FFA State Leadership Conference conducted by the state FFA Association, held July 29 to Aug. 2 at the North Carolina FFA Center at White Lake. Pictured, from left, are: Amelia Spell, Samantha Britt, Baillie Alphin, Tripp Johnson, Anna-Cater Meyer and Lizzie Phipps. The conference is facilitated by FFA State officers and includes various workshops and activities for participants to attend in an effort to grow their abilities in leadership and the FFA. Students have the opportunity to learn NC FFA Center history, engage with other members in small groups, listen to a panel of agricultural leaders as they discuss the future of agricultural education, and spend time planning FFA activities for their chapter for the coming year. ‘The purpose of this event is to expose and educate students and FFA members on leadership training and personal growth,’ said Dr. Jason Davis, State FFA coordinator. ‘State Leadership Conference is a great opportunity for FFA members to develop their potential as leaders in the FFA and within their communities.’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SLC-2019.jpg Members from the Hobbton FFA chapter participated in the North Carolina FFA State Leadership Conference conducted by the state FFA Association, held July 29 to Aug. 2 at the North Carolina FFA Center at White Lake. Pictured, from left, are: Amelia Spell, Samantha Britt, Baillie Alphin, Tripp Johnson, Anna-Cater Meyer and Lizzie Phipps. The conference is facilitated by FFA State officers and includes various workshops and activities for participants to attend in an effort to grow their abilities in leadership and the FFA. Students have the opportunity to learn NC FFA Center history, engage with other members in small groups, listen to a panel of agricultural leaders as they discuss the future of agricultural education, and spend time planning FFA activities for their chapter for the coming year. ‘The purpose of this event is to expose and educate students and FFA members on leadership training and personal growth,’ said Dr. Jason Davis, State FFA coordinator. ‘State Leadership Conference is a great opportunity for FFA members to develop their potential as leaders in the FFA and within their communities.’