Local farms open for fall events

Courtesy photos Two young riders make their way down the mini-zip line at Hubb’s Farm. - Courtesy photos The pumpkin patch is one of the many offerings at Hubb’s Farm in Sampson. - - Courtesy photos

RALEIGH — Travelers looking for unique farm experiences will have plenty of options this fall as farms across the state open their gates to welcome visitors. From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to festivals and farmers markets, there are plenty of options to choose from. Following is a selection of activities being offered at N.C. agritourism destinations through the end of the fall season. Visitors are encouraged to verify event dates and hours of operations before they go.

Eastern North Carolina

• Alpaca Dreams in Louisburg is participating in the National Alpaca Farm Days Sept. 28-29, and will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. both days.

• Galloway Farm is now open in Hallsboro. This year, the farm is featuring a new augmented reality scavenger hunt. The farm also offers an 11-acre corn maze, two-acre kid’s fun maze, hayrides, barrel train, cow-patty miniature golf and more.

• Garner’s Corn Maze in Newport is open for the season from Sept. 28-Nov. 2. They are open to the public Saturdays and Sundays and offer reserved educational field trips Monday through Friday. In addition to the corn maze, the farm offers a you-pick pumpkin patch, hayrides, children’s activities, farm animals, concessions and more.

• Hood Swamp Corn Maze in Goldsboro opens from Sept. 27-Nov. 3. The sixth-generation family farm offers a corn maze, hayrides and activities for kids.

• Hubb’s Farm in Clinton is open for the season through Nov. 9. Now in its 12th fall season, the farm offers pumpkins, corn mazes, hayrides, animals, plus more activities. Educational tours are welcome Tuesdays through Fridays.

• The Farm On Grape Creek in Cove City will host the Fall Farm Festival Oct. 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring pumpkins, hayrides, farm tours, animals, music, games and food. Cost is $10 per person, which includes a small pumpkin. The event is free for children under 3.

• The Farmer’s Barn in Chadbourn is now open with a large selection of on-farm fun. Activities include a tube slide, cow train, hayride, pumpkin patch, zip line, animal corral and more. A Haunted Maze also will run Oct. 19-26 with special offerings from NC Farm Bureau members.

Central North Carolina

• CATHIS Farm in Lillington is now open. The farm’s Pumpkin Hollow offers a pumpkin patch, hayrides, farm animals and many other family fun activities during the day. Those looking for a scare, can visit the Devil’s Playground at CATHIS Farm for a haunted house on the farm Friday and Saturday nights from 8-12.

• Chickadee Farms in Clayton is hosting their premier farm-to-fork event of the year on Oct. 27 from 4-8 p.m. The event includes a pig picking, pie contest, music, crafts, farm tours and more.

• Come out to Flint Rock Farm in Cameron for group field trips, day camps for kids, educational activities, family outings, and farm learning experiences with a bullying prevention theme. Pre-register October through mid-November.

• Gross Farms in Sanford will be hosting fall fun Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 3. The farm has a variety of fall fun activities including pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride, play area, slide, kettle corn, homemade ice cream, bands and entertainment

• The Guilford Local Foods Celebration will be held Oct. 5-12. The week-long celebration includes farm tours, local tastings, cooking demonstrations and more events to celebrate Guilford County farmers.

• Huckleberry Trail Farm in Siler City is open Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October. The farm strives to offer an accessible farm and autism friendly environment.

• Ken’s Korny Corn Maze in Garner is open through Nov. 9. Visitors can enjoy the six-acre corn maze and other activities.

• The Living Well Folk School at Sustenance Farm in Franklinville will be offering workshops in local self-reliance, long-term sustainability, emergency readiness, modern homesteading, healthy living and community building on Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.

• Mckee CornField Maze in Rougemont is open through Nov. 3. Visitors can enjoy pumpkins, hayrides, farm animals, corn hole, children’s play areas, games, crafts, music and fall family fun. The farm also will host a movie night on Oct. 26.

• McLaurin Farm in Greensboro will open its pumpkin patch through Oct. 27. The farm also will host the 28th year of the Woods of Terror haunted attraction.

• Millstone Creek Orchards in Ramseur will be hosting OktoberFest each weekend in October, and an Apple Cider 5k and 10k run on Nov. 2 at 9 a.m.

• Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse in King will hold its Fall Open House Sept. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served all day and hotdogs will be available between 11a.m. and 1 p.m. This annual event sets the stage for the fall growing season.

• Raynay Alpaca Farm in Ruffin is celebrating National Alpaca Farm Day on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy hayrides, interacting with the alpacas, live music and magic, food vendors, John Deere Equipment, and a local beekeeper with a hive on display. Alpaca items, honey, and jams and jellies will be available for purchase.

• Reverence Farms in Graham will offer fresh Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings for pickup on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a meal at the farm’s cafe, see farm animals and enjoy free food samples. Turkeys should be purchased in advance.

• Sonlight Farms in Kenly will be open every Saturday through Oct. 26. This fall, they are hosting two themed Saturdays with special activities and crafts, in addition to their regular activities including hayrides, pumpkins, animals, playground and more. On Oct. 26, visitors can conquer their corn maze at night with the farm’s Blackout Challenge

• South Fork Sweet Sorghum Festival will be held Oct. 26 in Hillsborough. Bringing 19th century traditions into the 21st century, featuring demonstrations of harvesting, stripping, milling, cooking and bottling sweet sorghum syrup.

• Starrlight Mead’s Mead Fest is Sept. 28 from 12-5 p.m. in Pittsboro. Featuring turkey legs, food trucks, sword-fighting knights, Renaissance music, home mead making demonstration, as well as art and craft vendors. Visitors can dress in costume, enjoy local food, mead tastings and more.

• Visit The Barn at Lloyd’s Dairy in Efland for the Orange County Feargrounds Haunted Barn Oct. 25, 26 and 31 from 7-11 p.m. The dairy also is hosting the Tarheel Antiques Festival and Christmas Craft Show Nov. 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• The Hunter Farm in Weddington will open its pumpkin patch Sept. 29-Nov. 17. The farm also offers hayrides and petting barn where visitors can feed the farm animals. The farm is open daily through Oct. 31, and on weekends starting in November. Food trucks are on site Saturdays.

• The Well Fed Community Garden in Raleigh will be hosting its Art in the Garden event Sept. 28 and Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by The Irregardless Café, a local Raleigh restaurant, the garden donates 20 percent of its bounty to volunteers and neighbors with the remaining 80 percent served in meals at the restaurant.

• Tractors Corn Maze in Wake Forest is open Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 28 through the end of October. Enjoy an eight-acre corn maze, pumpkin patches, free pumpkin, hayride, corn pit and games.

Western North Carolina

• Apple Hill Farm in Banner Elk offers visitors the chance to get up-close and personal with the alpacas, donkeys, goats and other animals that work and play at Apple Hill Farm. Fall tours are available through Oct. 18. Tours are offered Sundays-Fridays at 2 p.m., and Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Products also are available at the on-site Farm & Yarn Store.

• Cherry Mountain Farm in Rutherfordton will hold a Goat Shearing Festival Oct. 12 starting at 9 a.m. Come early to see the Angora goats get their fall haircuts, enjoy food from a local food truck, visit the llama and horses, and enjoy hanging out at the farm. The gift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Clay County Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s 11th annual Punkin Chunkin Festival Oct. 20-21. The family friendly event features a pumpkin throwing contest using catapults, trebuchets and air canons, plus a chili and anything-pumpkin cooking contest and more.

• Harvest Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch in Valle Crucis invites travelers to experience the best weekend fall family fun in the High Country. Visitors can take a hayride, get lost in a corn maze, harvest their own pumpkin or choose from a selection of pre-picked pumpkins at the barn.

• Shelby Corn Maze in Shelby is open for the season through Oct. 27. Visitors can enjoy farm and fall-themed activities including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, cow train, apple launcher, corn cannon and more.

• The Farmer’s Daughter in Taylorsville is open through each Saturday of October with hayrides and pumpkins.

• Trosly Farm in Elk Park will open its harvest and holiday market Saturdays from October through December. Visitors can find fresh breads, baked goods, produce, holiday gifts and more.

• Walnut Hollow Ranch in Hayesville offers educational farm tours, farm stays and more. The ranch is open to the public Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations for lunch tours are available on those days during the autumn.

Two young riders make their way down the mini-zip line at Hubb’s Farm. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Hubbs-zip-line.jpg Two young riders make their way down the mini-zip line at Hubb’s Farm. Courtesy photos The pumpkin patch is one of the many offerings at Hubb’s Farm in Sampson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Hubbs-pumpkin.jpg The pumpkin patch is one of the many offerings at Hubb’s Farm in Sampson. Courtesy photos https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Hubbs-gem-mining.jpg Courtesy photos

Hubb’s in Sampson, others ready for business