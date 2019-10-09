Resiliency week in North Carolina

RALEIGH — On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed Oct. 6-12 Resiliency Week in front of a home damaged by recent hurricanes that is now undergoing renovation with federal Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding.

“In recent years, North Carolina has been hit hard by hurricanes that have left their mark on our homes and in our lives,” said Governor Cooper. “I named this week Resiliency Week because we have to rebuild not just stronger, but smarter, too, so that we are prepared for future storms.”

Gov. Cooper was joined by Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry, North Carolina’s Chief Resiliency Officer Dr. Jessica Whitehead, Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue, Representative Charles Graham (NC-47), and local St. Pauls residents to tour the home. The renovations on the home include an elevation of three feet above grade to mitigate the impact of future storms.

North Carolina has spent more than $3.1 billion in state and federal funding on hurricane recovery since 2016 when Hurricane Matthew hit three years ago this week. There are 168 CDBG-DR funded home construction projects underway and 158 complete statewide.

Gov. Cooper stood up the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) after Hurricane Florence struck to help streamline and expedite hurricane recovery with a focus on resiliency to help North Carolina better withstand future storms.

RebuildNC serves to assist local governments and homeowners with needed repairs on storm damaged homes. To learn more about RebuildNC and CDBG-DR funding, visit https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/

Governor Cooper makes a new proclamation