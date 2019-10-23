Tis’ the cotton season

Cotton grows in the Piedmont and Coastal Pines of North Carolina. Right now, it is being picked. The age of cotton is unknown. It is used to make items such as towels, cloth and blue jeans.

Rouse Ivey For the Independent

Rouse Ivey For the Independent

