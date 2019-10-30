Fall Extension events to remember

As fall moves along and we wonder where the year has gone, I thought it might be a good time to highlight the many events and activities being offered through Extension in Sampson County. As you read this, many of our youth will have entered their prized recipes and baked and canned goods at the State Fair, or shown and sold their well fitted and fed livestock at the junior shows. But, there is much more to do locally before fall gets away!

Looking ahead, you may want to join us for one or more of the following upcoming Extension events:

• Sampson County 4-H Club meetings — we have several 4-H clubs for young people to choose from, building leadership, communication, and team building skills. Call our 4-H staff for more information.

• Sampson County Beekeepers Association meetings — held every second Thursday evening of each month at the George P. Upton, Jr. Livestock Facility. Education and networking for local beekeepers to share and learn.

• Cattlemen’s meetings — held on third Tuesday evening of the month at the George P. Upton, Jr. County Livestock Facility. Educational and networking for local cattle producers.

• Halloween on the Square — 4-H will be participating in this “trunk or treat” event to celebrate with youth in our community.

• Southeast Regional Beef Conference — Local cattle producers won’t want to miss this event, held at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center on Dec. 10, 2019.

• Animal Waste Operators — 6-hour continuing education workshop will be at the George P. Upton, Jr. Livestock Facility on Dec. 17.

As you can see, Cooperative Extension is busy as ever, serving our youth, families, and farms. Please join us at one or more of these upcoming events, and let us know how we can help you. Please contact the Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by visiting www.sampson.ces.ncsu.edu for more information on any of the mentioned events, and more!

Eileen Coite is the County Extension Director for the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.

