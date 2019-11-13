Pastured Poultry event coming in December

- - Courtesy Photos Courtesy Photos A flock of bronze turkeys in mid-October. - Courtesy Photos Brown turkeys roamed the fields in September. - -

I will be hosting a “Pastured Poultry: Teaching Tools for Beginning Farmers” program on Dec. 2, at the Jones County Civic Center. Supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will run from 6 until 8 p.m. The topics covered will include management, health, nutrition, and infrastructure for small flock owners. This program is geared toward beginning farmers but will benefit anyone with small flocks.

This program is a part of a USDA grant through NC Choices that Margaret Ross, the eastern area specialized poultry agent, participated in as the poultry lead. The director of NC Choices, Sarah Blacklin, lead the grant’s activities. We were able to create a video series for the following topics: poultry, silvopasture, solar farms, small ruminants, pork, cattle and meat. For poultry, subtopics include management, nutrition, health, processing, and infrastructure. We will not cover the processing section at the Dec. 2 meeting as we have a separate class for this every May. Please contact me if you’re interested in learning more about that class.

The pastured poultry series is available to the public at https://cefs.ncsu.edu/resource_category/pastured-poultry-production/

It is also available to Extension agents for teaching purposes. It’s a great way for agents to have resources available to them and see how the presenter would actually teach the slides since we recorded them as well.

I know Jones County may not be a hop, skip, and jump from you in Sampson County, but please share this information with your small flock of friends who may be closer in proximity, but also please go view the resources on the website. There is a lot of good information there; you can view the other modules as well.

If I can be of assistance to you with your small flock, please contact me at [email protected], or contact the Sampson County Cooperative Extension office at 910-592-7161.

By Margaret Ross Contributing columnist

Margaret Ross is an Eastern Area Extension Agent specializing in poultry. She is housed in Jones County. Information in article provided by resources from University of Maryland Extension and UGA Extension

