RALEIGH – Farms across the state are opening their gates for travelers looking for ways to celebrate the season with unique and fun farm experiences. From choose-and-cut Christmas trees and light shows to pop-up markets and visits with Santa, there are plenty of holiday options to choose from.

Following is a selection of activities being offered at N.C. agritourism destinations through the end of the winter season. Visitors are encouraged to verify event dates and hours of operations before they go. Additional farm events are available on the Visit NC Farms app.

Eastern North Carolina

•Galloway Farm in Hallsboro will be hosting Christmas Fun Day on the Farm Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a scavenger hunt and the Tree Farmers 12 Days of Christmas Sing Along Trail.

•Grapefull Sisters Vineyard in Tabor City will hold its third-annual Mingle Jingle on Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring a chair and flashlight to this outside concert event.

•Hubb’s Farm in Clinton will screen The Polar Express on Nov. 30. The event starts at 5:15 p.m., and the movie begins at 7. The event features a train ride and photos with Santa. All tickets are sold in advance.

•Lu Mil Vineyard in Elizabethtown will have a Drive Thru Festival of Lights starting Thanksgiving Weekend. Visitors also can enjoy free photos with Santa, wine tastings, hot chocolate and a trip to the gift shop. Hours and pricing are available on the vineyard’s website.

•Nooherooka Natural in Snow Hill will hold its Winterfest 2019 event Dec. 7 and 8, featuring local artists, craftsmen, potters, food trucks, self-guided tours of the historic Benjamin W. Best Inn, and the annual Nooherooka Natural Holiday Meat Sale.

•Red Barn Christmas in Roseboro will hold its Christmas light show and hayride Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m. from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22. Come see farm scenes, visit the animals and stop in the store for s’mores and hot dogs.

•Twiddle Dee Farm in Clinton will hold an adults-only Open Farm Day Dec. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. Guests will have the chance to learn how the farm prepares for winter and deals with emergencies. The day includes s’mores, hot chocolate and coffee. Online advance registration is required.

Central North Carolina

•Allied Organic Farms in Hurdle Mills is hosting a free County Christmas with Santa event Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. The light show begins at dusk. There will be gift items for sale from local vendors and a sleigh ride along a trail.

•Almond Christmas Tree Farm in Albemarle will be opening for the season Nov. 29. The farm will be open Thursday through Sunday during the season with fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, a gift shop, playground, hayrides and farm animals.

•Alpaca Dreams in Louisburg is offering on-farm experiences as gifts this holiday season. Learn more about alpacas and get to know each animal’s unique personality.

•Boyce Farm in Raleigh will offer fresh, N.C. Fraser firs for the season starting Nov. 22. The farm is open Nov. 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Starting Nov. 29, the farm will operate Monday-Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

•Boyette Family Farms in Clayton presents Lights on the Neuse, Nov. 29 through Dec. 24. The holiday celebration features an old-fashioned hayride and Christmas light displays. See website for hours.

•Brantley Farms in Mocksville will sell its pasture-raised beef, free-range eggs, local sausage and produce on Saturdays in November from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•Brookhaven Mill Farm in Greensboro will set up its Christmas tree lot in front of Charlie’s Farm Store starting Thanksgiving Week. The store will be open throughout the season with trees, hot chocolate, cookies and visits with Santa.

•Buffalo Creek Farm and Creamery in Germanton will host businesses at their market for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Carlee Farm in Oxford will be sponsoring the Stem Fire & EMS on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy the farmers marketplace, hayrides, chicken plates and live music.

•Denton Farm Park in Denton will open for the holiday season starting Nov. 29. Visitors can ride the train, see holiday light displays, watch the Nativity movie and visit with Santa.

•Fine Family Farm’s Peaceful Acres Farmhouse in Denton is available for reservations this holiday season. Guests can interact with animals and gather fresh eggs for breakfast. There also are many hiking and kayaking destinations near the farm.

•Forget-Me-Knot Farm in Hillsborough is hosting two hands-on soap making classes. A Valentines Soap Class will be held Jan.18. and a Goat Milk Shampoo Bar Class will be held Feb. 22. To register for the class, please email janice@forgetmenotnc.com.

•Hickory Creek Farm in Greensboro will start offering Christmas trees on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. The farm will open daily into December or until trees are sold out. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the farm on Saturdays through Dec. 7.

•M & M Alpaca Farm of NC in Pittsboro is having a Black Friday Fun Sale on Nov. 29. The farm also will be open throughout the season selling locally made alpaca scarves, blankets, and more. Tours to meet the alpacas can be made in advance.

•McLaurin Farms in Greensboro will offer Christmas activities including Christmas lights, hayrides and visits with Santa starting Nov. 28 through Dec. 29. Visit the farm website for hours.

•Middle Ground Farm in Monroe will host an evening with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. There also will be local vendors for last-minute gifts and holiday refreshments.

•Midland Farms in Midland presents “A Christmas to Remember” Dec. 7 and 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. Bring your family to enjoy a beautiful Christmas light display, crafts, games, face painting, pony rides and the farm store open for gifts.

•Millstone Creek Orchards in Ramseur will host Christmas with the Kringles and a Millstone Creek Christmas Hayride starting Nov. 29. Families can celebrate the season on a Christmas hayride featuring inflatables, thousands of lights and a musical light show then continue the fun with cookie decorating and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Reservations are required for the events.

•Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse in King will hold its annual Poinsettia Open House on Dec. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. with 93 poinsettia varieties in full color. Visitors can cast their votes in the poinsettia trials to help determine future varieties.

•Pace Family Farms in Clayton will host a vendor craft fair with food trucks on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•Plum Granny Farm in King will host a variety of other businesses at their market for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•Smith’s Family Fun Farm in Hillsborough will have choose-and-cut Christmas trees starting Nov. 29. In addition, the farm will offer hot chocolate, fresh wreaths and more in the farm store.

•Stowe Dairy Christmas Tree Farm in Gastonia opens for the season on Nov. 23 with Christmas trees grown on the farm and from Western North Carolina. Santa will visit the farm Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.

•The Hunter Farm in Weddington will open for the season on Thanksgiving with wagon rides to the petting barn, visits with Santa, hot chocolate, birdhouse painting, and choose-your-own Fraser Fir Christmas trees.

•Triple Diamond Farm in Mooresville will host photos with Santa Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children can get unlimited photos and will receive a gift. Parents can enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne. There also will be games, cookies and hot chocolate.

•WoodMill Winery in Vale will hold its annual Christmas Show Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with over 20 vendors selling art, handmade crafts, pottery, jewelry and more. Free wine tastings and tours will occur during the day.

Western North Carolina

•Apple Hill Farm in Banner Elk will offer tours of the farm every 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 15 through Dec. 8.

Foothill Farmers’ Market Winter Market in Shelby will have several special dates including a Thanksgiving Farmers Market on Nov. 27; a Holiday Market and Craft Fair on Dec. 14; and two winter markets at Newgrass Brewing Company on Jan. 11 and Feb. 15.

•Justus Orchard in Hendersonville offers apple picking, baked goods and children’s activities on weekends in November. The farm also will have fresh Christmas trees starting Thanksgiving Day through mid-December.

•Sandy Hollar Farms in Leicester will offer choose-and-cut Christmas trees, fresh wreaths and garlands, wagon rides, a Christmas shop and snack shack daily Nov. 23 through Dec. 21.

•Sandy Mush Herb Nursery in Leicester is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It has a huge collection of culinary, fragrant and decorative plants well suited for indoor gardens. Visitors also can enjoy the beautiful winter landscape on self-guided walks.

•Trosly Farm Store in Elk Park is open Saturdays through Dec. 14 for fresh breads, vegetables, chocolates and more.

•Walnut Hollow Ranch in Hayesville is a working cattle ranch welcoming guests and tourists through educational farm tours, farm stays and more. The farm is open to the public Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.