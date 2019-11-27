JSCC hosts ‘Pig Party’

A student holds a pig at the event. - Students check out a Smithfield truck. - The event was meant to teach students about animal science. - Students got Smithfield bags. - - Students visit different stations during the event. - - Fourth graders learn about animal science. - - Students had the opportunity to see a a sow (mother pig) and her piglets. - - Smithfield had products displayed at the party. - - Smithfield mascot poses in front of poster. - - The event took place at the Duplin Events Center. - - The event was an opportunity for students to see first-hand how animal science is applied in real life. - - Students gather around to learn more about animals. - -

KENANSVILLE — Students from the Agribusiness Technology, Swine Management Technology, and Applied Animal Science program helped educate approximately 800 fourth graders from Duplin County about pigs, pork production, and more about what Duplin County has to offer in terms of agriculture. Fourth graders were chosen to attend this event because this grade level studies animal science and it was an opportunity for them to see first-hand how animal science is applied in real life.

Dubbed a “Pig Party,” elementary students had an opportunity to visit 11 different stations that showcase animal science, including one station that will have a sow (mother pig) and her piglets.

The event took place at the Duplin Events Center across the street from the JSCC Campus. Other sponsors of the event included the Duplin County Schools, Smithfield Foods, the NC Cooperative Extension Office, and the University of Mount Olive.

A student holds a pig at the event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_holding-pig.jpg A student holds a pig at the event. Students check out a Smithfield truck. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party-12.jpg Students check out a Smithfield truck. The event was meant to teach students about animal science. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party4.jpg The event was meant to teach students about animal science. Students got Smithfield bags. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party-1.jpg Students got Smithfield bags. Students visit different stations during the event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party-2.jpg Students visit different stations during the event. Fourth graders learn about animal science. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party-3.jpg Fourth graders learn about animal science. Students had the opportunity to see a a sow (mother pig) and her piglets. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party-5.jpg Students had the opportunity to see a a sow (mother pig) and her piglets. Smithfield had products displayed at the party. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party-6.jpg Smithfield had products displayed at the party. Smithfield mascot poses in front of poster. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party-7.jpg Smithfield mascot poses in front of poster. The event took place at the Duplin Events Center. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party-11.jpg The event took place at the Duplin Events Center. The event was an opportunity for students to see first-hand how animal science is applied in real life. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party-8.jpg The event was an opportunity for students to see first-hand how animal science is applied in real life. Students gather around to learn more about animals. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Pig-party-9.jpg Students gather around to learn more about animals.

Event hosted for Duplin County fourth graders