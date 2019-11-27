Beef conference slated for Dec. 10

Do you raise cattle? Interested in learning how to raise and select better heifers? Think you are doing a good job but want to hear other ideas? Then you need to attend the Southeast Regional Beef Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. This one-day conference will focus on maternal values. Speakers will be Dr. Vitor Mercadante, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist with Virginia Tech University and Dr. Jordan Thomas, Assistant Extension Professor with the University of Missouri.

Dr. Mercadante will address two topics: Breeding Systems For Profit and Managing Females for the Long Term. In Breeding Systems for Profit, producers will learn how to increase production efficiency through reproductive management as well as the importance of early conception in the breeding season and factors that influence it. Most beef producers replace up to 20 percent of their mature cows each year with heifers. Heifers that get bred early in the calving season provide the greatest long-term potential for productivity. Managing Females for the Long Term, will address development and management of heifers under proper conditions to allow heifers to conceive, maintain full-term pregnancies, calve unassisted, wean a healthy calf, and rebreed as a first calver.

Dr. Jordan Thomas will discuss Selecting Fertile Heifers. Selecting the right heifers pays dividends in the long run for your operation. Producer in attendance will hear about the use of different technologies to select fertile heifers as well as experiences from Missouri’s Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program.

A trade show will also be on site in conjunction with the conference. Vendors from various sectors of the cattle industry will have products and information available for viewing. Sectors represented include feeds and feeding apparatus, supplements, animal health, animal handling, forage production, and seedstock producers.

Registration for the Conference is $15 in advance or $20 per person at the door and $10 for students. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is included with your registration. Time throughout the day will be dedicated to the trade show and the whole event should wrap up around 4:30 p.m. Please plan to join us and your fellow cattlemen for an interesting and education event. For more information or to obtain a registration form contact the Sampson County Center of North Carolina Cooperative Extension at 910-592-7161 or drop by the office located on Hwy 421 South.

By Paul Gonzalez Contributing columnist

Paul Gonzalez is an agriculture extension agent with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center, specializing in livestock

