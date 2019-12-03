Pecan tree selection

- - File photo|Sampson Independent - File photo|Sampson Independent Barbara Shook|SI Contributing photographer A pecan tree on Five Bridge Road in Clinton is in full bloom. - -

Pecan (Carya illinoinensis) are large deciduous trees that produce nutritious nuts that are packed full of antioxidants, protein and unsaturated fats. Trees are relatively affordable, and are a way to bring beauty, shade, and food crops to any landscape. If you are thinking of enhancing your landscape with pecan trees, there are a few considerations that should be made before purchase.

Cultivar selection is the most important factor in purchasing pecan trees. For the homeowner, select varieties that are resistant to pecan scab. Pecan scab is the most damaging disease to pecans and is difficult to control because many homeowners are unable to adequately apply pesticides into a large tree.

Pollination is the second most important factor in purchasing pecan trees. Pecan trees are monoecious, meaning they have separate male and female structures on the same tree. Pollen is not released at the same time flowers are receptive; therefore pollination is limited. Cultivars are separated into type I and type II for pollination purposes. For optimum pollination, NCSU recommends planting at least three cultivars with different pollination types for homeowners. Type I cultivars include Cape Fear and Pawnee. Type II cultivars include Stuart, Sumner, Forkert, Gloria Grande, Kiowa, Chickasaw, and Elliot. All cultivars have positive and negative aspects, so do some research on cultivars before purchasing.

Purchased pecan trees are a grafted scion onto a rootstock. Nuts that are collected and planted, or seedling trees that grow from nuts will not produce the same nuts as the parent tree. Each nut or seedling tree is a unique species and will have traits from the mother and father tree. This most often equates to extremely variable and low nut quality.

Pecan trees should be planted in late January and early February. Dig the planting hole deep and wide enough for the root system without curling the roots. Plant the tree so that the bud or graft union is at least two inches above the soil surface after planting and soil settling.

The last thing a planter needs to know about pecan trees is not expect any nuts for a few years. Pecan trees are slow to establish and do not begin producing nuts in any quantity until the tree is seven to 10 years old. For more information on how to care and maintain pecan trees, search the web for the NCSU publication, “Growing Pecans in North Carolina” or call the Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic at 910-592-7161 and ask for a printed copy.

By Brad Hardison

Brad Hardison is an agricultural extension agent specializing in horticulture. Contact him by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]

