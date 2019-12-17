JSCC student prepares to become a vet

KENANSVILLE — Ever since Kinsley DeLeon can remember, she wanted to be a veterinarian.

“I knew I wanted to be a vet. I just knew that was a career that fit me the most,” said Kinsley, an applied animal science student at James Sprunt Community College. “As I got older, I started working with animals more, I got my own horse, and I was constantly surrounded by farm animals, so I knew that this would be the career path for me.”

As happens with many of us, at times we forget what we already know about ourselves.

“Things took a bit of a detour,” said Kinsley. “I had to work with finding myself a little bit.”

After graduating from East Duplin High School in 2018, Kinsley went off to college, attending the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

“At the time, I didn’t know what I was going to do for sure as a career.”

Going to UNCW was a good opportunity and a good experience for the most part, “But honestly,” says Kinsley, “I felt like I didn’t belong.”

Her time at UNCW allowed her to re-discover what she had known since she was just seven years old.

“I finally found myself and I was like vet school is what fits you most, Kinsley. I am good at working with animals and they say that when you love something, you’ll never work a day in your life,” she said.

“Once I decided I should become a vet, I came to James Sprunt, I knew that I wanted to be closer to home and everything just took off from there.”

Since enrolling at the college, Kinsley says “I feel like I belong at James Sprunt. It feels like home. I am so glad that I came here.”

At the time Kinsley left UNCW and came to James Sprunt, she did not realize that the college offered applied animal science, but when she found out about the program, she jumped at the chance to be a part of it.

“I knew that it would be a better opportunity for me to be in that program.”

The classes have proven to be beneficial to Kinsley, who is learning a great deal about animals, things she says she would have never been able to learn outside of attending college.

“I love to learn. You think you know a lot going in, but then you are sitting in a classroom and you are like, wow, this is really cool. You get to learn the anatomy of a cow and the insides of a chicken. That is stuff I would not have known outside of school, but that is the purpose of it all, to learn.”

Something else that has stuck out in her mind is that, “Cows like to do things in groups. They don’t like to eat by themselves and they don’t like to lay down by themselves. If you see one cow laying down, you are going to see all of them go lay down.”

If Kinsley had known about the animal science program earlier, she says she would have taken dual enrollment classes at James Sprunt while in high school.

“If you are in high school, talk to your guidance counselor about taking some animal science classes that are online or if you are allowed to come to James Sprunt during the day, then I definitely recommend doing that. Taking college classes in high school helps you figure things out and get ahead of the game.”

In addition to learning about cows and chickens, Kinsley has learned about pork production, swine management, and is looking forward to an upcoming classes in equine science, something she already knows a great deal about.

“When I was 13 years old, my best friend, gave me this horse for Christmas” she said as she pointed towards, Hollywood, the horse. “I was riding some of their horses up until I got my first horse.”

For Kinsley, Hollywood will always hold a special place in her heart, just as the best friend who gave it to her.

“She actually passed away in February 2018. She gave me this horse, so it is a good memory of her that I have.”

As she recalls the moment she received Hollywood, she says, “I was at her house that year, when she said, “Kinsley, I got a surprise for you; you need to come out by the round pin.” So I came outside. She had my eyes covered and she let go and they were holding my horse with a bow on it. She said “this is Hollywood, he’s yours.” and I was so surprised, I was like you got to be kidding me, and they said “No, it’s yours.”

It was that gift that would continue her love and devotion for animals and reinforce her dreams of becoming a veterinarian.

After completing her studies at James Sprunt, Kinsley plans to attend veterinarian school at NC State University. She cannot wait to finally be able to make house calls on farm animals to check on their health in Duplin County and the surrounding areas. She says she might even have her own herd of cattle one day if all goes as planned.

“I see myself accomplishing vet school, tackling it really because I know that it’s going to be really difficult, but I’m up for the challenge.”

She adds, “If you want to become a vet or do something with animals, definitely get involved in the animal science program. You learn a lot from it. If you want to go to a college that feels like home, that’s affordable, then go to James Sprunt. It’s a great school.”

For more information on the applied animal science program, please contact Star Jackson, the agriculture programs coordinator at [email protected] or 910-275-6296.

