If you are like most of your friends or neighbors, you have had numerous problems the past few years with your lawn, garden, or landscape. Problems have ranged from bad weather, to insect pressure, to poor plant health. Before you throw in the towel on your home landscape or garden, why not try learning up to date and research-based information that can help manage these problems better?

The Sampson County Friends of Horticulture are a series of classes and hands-on workshops designed to help beginner and advanced home gardeners learn the basics of gardening and landscaping. Participants will learn how to grow their own food supplies, test soils for nutrients, proper plant selection, pruning, pollinators, care and maintenance of existing landscape plants and trees.

In 2018 participants learned a wide range of landscaping and gardening techniques to help improve their home landscape. Some of the more popular classes were:

• How to properly prune and care for Crape Myrtles

• Selection, pruning, care and maintain blueberries

• Growing new potatoes in container gardens

• Fall lawn care

• Garden mistakes to avoid

• Making sense of Pesticides

All the information, demonstrations, and hands-on activities are from the latest research-based information from NC State University and surrounding land grant universities. Classes are presented by Brad Hardison, Sampson County Extension Horticulture Agent, and other area County Extension Agents. While the information is researched-based, N.C. Cooperative Extension exists specifically to transfer knowledge to the citizens of North Carolina in a manner that is practical and easy to understand.

Classes will be offered from January through October on the third Thursday of each month. The class will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 12 p.m. The classes will be taught at the Sampson County Extension Center, 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton in the livestock facility conference room, greenhouse, and demonstration gardens.

Cost

The cost of a yearly membership is $20. If you forego a yearly membership, classes are $5 for each individual class. Please make checks payable to “The County of Sampson.” If you are attending individual classes, please arrive a few minutes early to pay for the workshop. All fees are non-refundable and checks are subject to a $25 insufficient fund fee.

Registration

To register, call the Sampson County Extension Office at 910 592-7161 and ask to register for the Sampson County Friends of Horticulture.

Class schedule

•Growing Pecans in NC on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. for $5

•Early Spring Lawn Care on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. for $5

•Growing Vegetables from Seed on March 19 at 10 a.m. for $5

•Planting and Growing Summer Vegetables on April 16 at 10 a.m. for $5

•Landscaping plants for NC on May 21 at 10 a.m. for $5

•Harvesting Rainwater on June 18 at 10 a.m. for $5

•Attracting Pollinators to your Landscape on July 16 at 10 a.m. for $5

•Growing Healthy Soils and Soil Testing on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. for $5

•Strawberries for the Home Garden on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. for $5

•Soil analysis and amendments on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. for $5

*Class topics are subject to change due to the availability of supplies.

By Brad Hardison From the Vine

Brad Hardison is an agricultural extension agent specializing in horticulture. Contact him by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]

