Swine general permit workshops coming up

Swine farms in the State of North Carolina with more than 250 animals on-site are required to have a Certified Animal Waste Operator (CAWO) designated as the Operator in Charge (OIC). Before an individual can become a CAWO, they must attend extensive training to learn about certified animal waste management plans as well as the rules and regulations that govern those plans. Once they have received this training, they are required to pass a certification exam. In addition to this initial certification, CAWOs must receive at least six credit hours of approved continuing education every three years. If an operator fails to receive these credit hours, they forfeit their certification as an animal waste operator and would then have to complete another certification class and pass the certification exam again to become recertified.

We are excited to announce two opportunities for CAWOs to receive one approved continuing education credit here in Sampson County in February and March. The workshops will be offered at the Sampson County Center (Upton Livestock Arena), located at 93 Agriculture, Clinton from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 and 1to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5. Sampson County Cooperative Extension will offer training on the recent changes to the State General Permits that govern swine farms in North Carolina. During the workshops, we will look at the actual forms that must be completed, discuss their due dates, and answer any questions swine operators have about the General Permit. Pre-registration for the workshops is requested by calling 910-592-7161.

CAWOs can access their needs for continuing education credits by contacting the Operators Certification Program in the NC Division of Water Resources at 919-807-6353. Sampson County CAWOs should feel free to contact Max Knowles at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension office at 910-592-7161 with any questions about their CAWO certification or continuing education credits.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_MaxKnowles-1-.jpg

Training to be offered in Sampson County

By Max Knowles Contributing columnist

Max Knowles is an Extension Agent specializing in livestock with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center and can be reached by calling 910-592-7161.

Max Knowles is an Extension Agent specializing in livestock with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center and can be reached by calling 910-592-7161.