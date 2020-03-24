Extension continues to serve

Social distance, flexibility, new delivery modes, and creativity – the new normal for Sampson County and North Carolina Cooperative Extension customer service at these uncertain times where we are all focused on “flattening the curve.”

What we do best in Extension is educate, facilitate, advise and consult in our local communities. From our agricultural agents spending time with farmers and homeowners, 4-H staff offering training and development opportunities to youth, their parents and club leaders, or our family and consumer science educators, providing much needed health and wellness tips for our citizens. Traditionally, our delivery mode has mostly been face-to-face events and interaction. COVID-19 has changed this for us. Whether an alternative delivery method or postponed schedule, we must find ways to provide an acceptable level of support and service to our citizens, from a safe distance.

We have the ability, so join us for a web-based training event, meeting, or YouTube video demonstration, from the safety of your own home. Some of our upcoming events that are being modified, postponed, or cancelled include the following:

The following classes and activities will take place in a virtual setting or modified schedule:

• Southeast Regional 4-H & FFA Chicken Project Showmanship Training

• Plant, Pest, and Pathogens Training

• American Sign Language Classes

• Sampson County 4-H Talent Show

• 4-H County Activity Night

• 4-H Volunteer Leaders Trainings

• Extension Master Gardener Plant Sale – by appointment only, beginning April 1

Events that we have chosen to postpone are:

• Sampson County Ag Day

• Pesticide Safety Update, Private Applicator Certification – March 26

• Paraquat Training – March 26 (or online)

• All Sampson County 4-H Club Meetings through May 15

• All Teen Court Trainings through May 1

Events that have been cancelled include:

• Small Farms Week Events – March 22-28

• Pesticide Safety Update, Private Applicator Certification, and Paraquat Training – March 26

• Southeast District 4-H Teen Retreat – April 24-25

• Extension Master Gardener Meeting and Training – April 9

• Friends of Horticulture “Growing and Planting Summer Vegetables” – April 16

•4-H Paint Party – April 25

Be sure to visit our website and Facebook page for updates and opportunities to stay in touch and participate with us. Our Extension website is: Sampson.ces.ncsu.edu, and NC Cooperative Extension – Sampson County is our Facebook page name. We also have a new, dedicated webpage for helpful, timely COVID-19 updates and resource information. You can visit that page by choosing the COVID-19 Resources tab in the red brick box, found on the left side of our homepage. Be sure to sign up for our electronic newsletters too! We certainly look forward to hearing from you, and seeing you again soon.

As of Monday, March 23, Our office will be closed to the general public, but we will be available by phone or virtually. Office hours are Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our phone number is 910-592-7161, and we look forward to hearing from you and continuing to serve our community. We are here for you.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Eileen-Coite-1-.jpg

By Eileen Coite Contributing columnist

Eileen Coite is the County Extension Director for the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.

Eileen Coite is the County Extension Director for the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.