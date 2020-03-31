Tsao receives honor as volunteer

Sampson County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Joan Tsao has been named Outstanding Volunteer for 2019 for her exceptional dedication to the Extension’s Plant Clinic. The Clinic gives Sampson County residents an avenue to phone in plant concerns or drop by plant specimens for diagnostic, prevention and maintenance assistance. Tsao has competently assisted scores of callers solve perplexing problems that have prevented them from enjoying a beautiful home landscape environment. Tsao is pictured with Cooperative Extension Horticulture Agent, Brad Hardison, who oversees the Master Gardener Volunteer program for Sampson County.

