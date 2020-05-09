Barbers, stylists face uncertainties

Local businesses are starting to reopen their doors per Governor Roy Cooper’s order. However, hair salons and barbershops must remain closed until further notice.

Shops can’t reopen until the end of Phase 2 of the governor’s plan.

While some stylists like Wendy Goodrich of Perfect Touch understand the necessary precautions, others like Janalee Strickland of The Company Salon & Spa feel they could take precautionary measures and still get back to work.

“They told us we would return at the end of Phase 2,” Goodrich commented.

Goodrich is in favor of the extended closure because the numbers of people infected with the novel coronavirus are growing in Sampson County. At the same time, she is also ready to get back to work.

“I honestly think it’s not fair to cosmetologists because this is most of our only livelihood. Lowe’s and Walmart and grocery stores could have hundreds of people in and out every day and we can’t have one client in and out within an hour,” Strickland countered.

Goodrich has tried to stay busy at home and has applied for unemployment twice and still has yet to be approved. She noted that 90% of the people she talks to have yet to be approved for unemployment.

Clinton City Councilman Darue Bryant, owner of Wall Street Barbers in downtown Clinton, had his own take on the situation in regards to his barbershop.

“It’s unfortunate for the many barbers and stylists who depend on the income especially when many have not been able to draw unemployment,” Bryant explained. “The state just made the PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) available on April 24; however, I have not heard of anyone who actually received it yet. Those in our industry understand the necessity of safety and are prepared to make the appropriate changes so we can get back to work and not have to rely on any handout from our government.”

Barber Joseph Tew noted that, while he doesn’t want to risk anybody else getting sick, it is a financial drain on barbershops and hair salons. He manages Model Barber Shop in Clinton and owns his own barbershop in Wallace.

“I think there are precautions that can be taken,” Tew noted.

Strickland and the women she works with all did their research on how other shops in different states are dealing with social distancing. They are preparing for what things will look like when they finally do get to return to the job.

Some things they may have to do involve maintaining social distancing when permitted.

“It’s interesting when the state ordered us to close, there were only about 608 cases statewide, now there are over (13,000) cases statewide, so it becomes very difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Bryant added. “But as a person of faith, I try to remain optimistic that someone in Raleigh would entertain the possibility of allowing shops to open but adding conditions to ensure safety. Some of these new conditions could include: appointments only, limiting the number of people in the shop, checking temperatures, wearing face masks and gloves.”

According to Strickland, a lot of states allow clients to only come in alone and the only thing they can bring in is their source of payment and perhaps their cellphones. All stations would have to be separated and the stylists would need to constantly wear masks. Workers would have to disinfect their work area and shampoo bowls in between customers.

Strickland noted that it would be something they weren’t accustomed to, and those actions may need to be in effect for a long time amid a new normal brought on by the pandemic.

Tew recommended for shops to put up blockers between stations in the same fashion that Lowe’s and Walmart have put up Plexiglas around cash registers. He also stated that stylists and barbers could just see one person in the shop at a time. However, this may limit how many they can see per day or extend their hours longer than normal operating hours. He also noted that they are already trained to clean up after every client, they may just have to clean more or stick to the regulations more honestly.

“We’re just holding on is all I know,” Tew stated. “It’s been a difficult journey.”

“I’m ready to get back to work, most importantly for those who work with me,” Bryant noted. “The majority of them don’t have any other source of income and they still have their personal financial obligations.”

Tew is worried about the uncertainty of when he will be able to return to work. Luckily he is also a pastor and his church has been very helpful. But for others, the job is their livelihood, as Strickland noted.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” Tew stated.

Strickland noted that several of her clients would come weekly just for a shampoo because they are unable to do it themselves. Those clients have had to rely on their children to help them wash their hair until they can go back to the salon.

Clients are also constantly asking when the salons will reopen their doors, a question stylists can’t answer just yet.

Goodrich mentioned that a lot of her clients want to return to the shop, but they also want to remain careful.

Bryant noted that several of his weekly clients are always reaching out. According to Bryant, they are concerned about their hygiene and being appropriately groomed, as many are still working or dealing with the public in some fashion.

“I’ve had plenty of clients ask me if I could sneak them in,” Strickland noted. “The risk is just not as great as what the reward would be.”

Stylists could lose their licenses and face misdemeanor charges.

“It’s hard because I do have a lot of loyal clients and it’s hard not to be there for them,” Strickland stated.

Strickland has called to check in on some of her clients to see how they have been maintaining during the pandemic. She mentioned that it’s hard to understand the logic between salons being closed when bigger stores like Walmart can have hundreds of people at a time.

Strickland has been a stylist for five years and has always had a calling for the specialty. Part of her job involves listening to her clients and being the person they count on to talk to.

An owner of multiple businesses in Clinton, Bryant has been a barber for nearly three decades.

“I was uncertain about what to pursue, so my father suggested that I find a trade until I decide,” the Councilman explained.

He researched various trades at Sampson Community College and eventually signed up for the cosmetology program. After he finished the program, Bryant moved to Raleigh and completed his barber training at Harris Barber College.

“Our shop is more than hair services,” Bryant added. “We counsel, mentor, and have become examples and role models for a lot of our clientele. Wall Street Barbers is a social experience.”

Bryant noted that his prices will remain the same at least until the end of the year. He is considering other services so that if something like this ever happens again, the retail side may remain open and continue generating revenue.

“Our shop is a family, so there’s a moral and ethical obligation to ensure everyone is taken care of,” Bryant concluded.

Tew will play his prices by ear but believes he may have to extend his hours. He noted that he has been in business for eight years and he laughed as he explained that he got into the business because it was recession resistant. It may be resistant to a recession, but it met its match with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve always enjoyed cutting hair for the boys that I went to Bible college with,” Tew added. “They couldn’t afford to go to the shop so I started cutting hair then.”

Tew is excited to go back to work and he will be relieved when he is finally able to do so.

Aside from salons and other personal care businesses, bars, entertainment venues and gyms will remain closed for now, according to Cooper’s order.

Salon Too closed its doors to the public on March 25. Tawnya Lockamy cleans up her station before the salons closed in March.

Personal care businesses on standby amid pandemic

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]