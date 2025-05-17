A traffic stop along I-40 in Sampson County Thursday ended in the arrest of one and the confiscation of over 2,0000 grams of an illegal substance commonly referred to as khat.

Members of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Team made the stop for a speeding violation, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith, but when the deputies conducted a “free air sniff” using their K9, the dog alerted, allowing for a probable cause search of the vehicle.

That search turned up 4.5 pounds of khat, a Schedule I controlled substance, in the vehicle.

Driver Safwan Alfgeeh was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substace, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith did not have information on Alfgeeh’s age and address.

Alfgeeh was taken into custody and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

“Deputies continue to pursue criminals through proactive enforcement, Smith attested. “Being proactive deters criminals and promotes a safer community.

Khat is a flowering evergreen shrub native to East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. It contains two alkaloids, cathinone and cathine, which act as stimulants. According to the U.S. Department of Justice website, khat users chew the green khat leaves for a euphoric effect.

The Controlled Substances Act (CSA) classifies the active chemical components found in khat, specifically cathinone and cathine, as controlled substances, indicating a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use, the DOJ site noted.