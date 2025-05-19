One man is dead and another injured following a shooting late Sunday afternoon on Butler Island Road.

Sampson Sheriff’s officials have not released the names of those involved in the shooting, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. They did say it was believed to be an isolated incident.

The Sampson Independent first reported the breaking news around 7 p.m., after receiving information that an injured man was being transported to the hospital, the victim of an apparent gunshot.

After reaching out to sheriff’s officials, a press release was issued just before 9 p.m. confirming the shooting had taken place.

Capt. Marcus Smith noted in that release that deputies responded to a report of multiple shooting victims on Butler Island Road, Roseboro.

When they arrived, they determined, Smith said, that two males had been involved in an undisclosed disturbance and both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the two was confirmed dead.

The incident occurred at 1696 Butler Island Road, according to information provided by a source close to the investigation.

Smith’s release noted that no other information was available. An investigation is ongoing.

