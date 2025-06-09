A 41-year-old registered sex offender from Robeson County is behind bars in Sampson, jailed on multiple child sex charges, including incest.

Joe Lavaughn Smith, 41, of 703 E. 17th St., Lumberton was charged late last week with felony incest, statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, and taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond.

According to Sampson County Sheriff’s investigators, the child’s caretaker alerted officers to the illegal behavior, which reportedly occurred multiple times.

That report was filed in June 2024.

Sheriff’s reports show Smith, under supervised release and with an ankle monitor, learned of the allegations after being released from prison and fled the area, allegedly cutting off his monitor.

Law enforcement officers located Smith in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and U.S. Marshals extradited him back to North Carolina, where the Sampson charges were leveled.

Because of the sensitive nature of the case, no additional details about the incident could be released.

Smith remained in the Sampson County Detention Center Monday afternoon.