GARLAND — The Garland Board of Commissioners held its public hearing Tuesday night regarding the 2025-26 budget, approving the fiscal plan with no tax hike and no apparent raise for its leadership.

Although copies of the proposed 2025-26 budget were provided to The Sampson Independent showing plans to increase the salaries of Mayor Austin Brown and each town board member, Samantha Wullenwaber, deputy executive director of the Mid-Carolina Council, said during the meeting that her group made a “clerical error” when typing the draft of the budget as it pertained to the stipends for the board and mayor. “The numbers in parentheses is what they actually get paid; the typed out numbers are incorrect,” Wullenwaber said during the meeting.

The numbers she referred to were included in the initial proposed budget showing a total administration budget of 17,810. In the amended copies, that figure now shows only a $15,400 expenditure.

The document provided to The Sampson Independent at the previous town board meeting shows, under the same Section 6 of the 2025-26 Budget Ordinance, the following: For FY2025-26, the mayor will receive a monthly stipend of four hundred and sixteen dollars and sixty-seven cents ($208.00). Board members will receive a monthly stipend of three hundred dollars ($150.00).

That document, Wullenwaber acknowledged at the meeting, was the one with the clerical error.

Numbers the Independent used to compare salaries to was the adopted 2024-25 budget provided to the newspaper Monday by Garland’s town clerk. That document showed that Brown and the board were being paid $100 per month each.

Under Section 6 named ‘Mayoral and Board Compensation’, it reads, “For FY (fiscal year) 2024-2025, the mayor will receive a monthly stipend of one hundred [dollars] and [zero] cents ($100.00). Board members will receive a monthly stipend of one hundred dollar[s] ($100.00).

Brown said during Tuesday night’s meeting that that the numbers from the 2024-25 Budget Ordinance were amended after its adoption during a special meeting shortly afterwards.

Wullenwaber, Brown, and Mayor Pro-tem Ralph Smith Jr. all insist that there are no raises in compensation for the governing body.

