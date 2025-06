SBI, ALE and Clinton PD vehicles surround this smoke shop in the Food Lion Shopping Center off North Boulevard Friday afternoon. (Anthony Goodman|Sampson Independent)

Close to a dozen state and local law enforcement officers were raiding two Clinton businesses Friday afternoon, searching for suspected illegal substances.

Although few details were available as the raids were under way around 2 p.m. Friday, Police Chief Anthony Davis assured that more information would be forthcoming.

