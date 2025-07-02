GARLAND — Mayor Austin Brown will not file next Monday for another term. He made that announcement during the Tuesday night board meeting.

“I feel like it was time,” Brown said in an interview after the meeting.

Brown said he works a full-time job as well as being a husband and a father to a two-year-old-son. “He’s getting to the age where he wants to do stuff and I don’t want to be so tied down that I can’t be there for him,” the mayor noted. “It was time to give the position to somebody who can be there all the time and tend to the town matters as it needs.”

That someone could be Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith Jr., who said during the meeting that he would file for Brown’s seat as mayor, giving up his commissioner’s seat, which is also among the open positions on the town board.

“Ralph is retired and has a little bit more time on his hands, and I know he’ll look out for what’s best for the town,” Brown said.

Smith noted that he and Brown had discussed the positions before making the announcement.

“Austin and I have talked about it, and as he stated in there, he’s a young man with a job, and he’s raising a young family. He’s a little strapped for time,” Smith said in an interview after the meeting. “He’s truly a great person, and he’s done a good job here.”

Smith said filing for mayor would be an honor. “Hopefully people will feel my message that I’m giving out. I don’t know if I’m going to run unopposed or not. We could have 25 people run, or nobody run, but I’m prepared either way.”

While Brown isn’t filing for re-election he did say he would be interested in filing for one of the two-year terms on the Garland board.

“I was on the board for four years before I became mayor, and I was very effective there. I feel like that’s my way of giving back. I’ve done about eight years of service so far, and I would like to make it 10.”

Both Brown and Smith Jr. noted, however that if “somebody would step up and was a better candidate, I would get out of the way.”

Brown continued by stating, “At the last day, if we have five people that will carry on what we started, I’ll go home.”