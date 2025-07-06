A one-vehicle accident early this morning has claimed the life of a 30-year-old Newton Grove man, the only reported fatality over the July 4th holiday in Sampson County.

According to the N.C. Highway Patrol, Jose Angel Jimenez-Lopes, 719 Main St., Newton Grove was traveling north on U.S. 701 “at a high rate of speed,” when he ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and rolled over several times in a soybean field.

First Sgt. Kevin Pearson issued a press release early Sunday morning, noting that the accident occurred at 12:55 a.m., 2.5 miles south of Newton Grove and .20 miles south of Cedar Point Road (State Road 1845).

Jimenez-Lopes, Trooper M.E. Millen’s report shows, was ejected from the vehicle and was located in the soybean field.

Millen’s report further noted that the main contributing factors in the collision was speed and failure to wear a seat belt.

Sunday morning’s wreck is the seventh traffic death on Sampson County roadways since January.

On Jan. 5, two men were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Reedsford Road, just outside of Clinton. According to the Highway Patrol, speed and reckless driving were noted as contributing factors in that accident.

Two days later, a head-on collision on N.C. 55 near Oak Grove Church Road, 2.7 miles west of Newton Grove, left two people dead when a 2017 Honda Accord was traveling east crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Kia Sorento traveling west.

A Harrells man was killed in late March while trying to flag down motorists after his vehicle became disabled. According to the State Highway Patrol, at 9:10 p.m. on March 18, troopers responded to a pedestrian struck on State Road 1105 (Dr. Kerr Road) near Wildcat Road (SR-1007), 7.4 miles south of Harrells.

And, a restrained front seat passenger was killed in a one-vehicle accident in April on Suttontown Road, some eight miles southwest of Newton Grove.

The deceased was identified as Gil Calderon Garcia, 62, of 908 Hollingsworth Road, Mount Olive, NC State Highway Patrol First Sergeant Kevin Pearson said. “Next of kin has been notified,” he added.