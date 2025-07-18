A 47-year-old Autryville man died tonight in a one-vehicle accident on Pumpkintown Road near the intersection of N.C. 24.

According to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol, John Rhinard Croyle, of 821 Saddleclub Road, Autryville was killed in the one-vehicle accident just after 5:30 p.m. Speed, the report notes, was believed to be a factor.

The accident, Trooper W.E. Johnson wrote in his report, occurred when Croyle, traveling south in his 1996 Chevrolet Lumina, traveled left of the center line, running off the road to the left.

Croyle overcorrected the vehicle and then ran off the road to the right, with the vehicle striking a ditch and overturning. The Lumina came to rest in a field off the roadway.

There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision, the report noted.

The driver, Johnson’s report showed, was restrained at the time of the accident. He died on the scene.

Tonight’s accident marks the eighth traffic death in Sampson County since January.

A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning, July 6, claimed the life of a 30-year-old Newton Grove man. According to the N.C. Highway Patrol, Jose Angel Jimenez-Lopes, 719 Main St., Newton Grove was traveling north on U.S. 701 “at a high rate of speed,” when he ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and rolled over several times in a soybean field.

On Jan. 5, two men were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Reedsford Road, just outside of Clinton. According to the Highway Patrol, speed and reckless driving were noted as contributing factors in that accident.

Two days later, a head-on collision on N.C. 55 near Oak Grove Church Road, 2.7 miles west of Newton Grove, left two people dead when a 2017 Honda Accord was traveling east crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Kia Sorento traveling west.

A Harrells man was killed in late March while trying to flag down motorists after his vehicle became disabled. According to the State Highway Patrol, at 9:10 p.m. on March 18, troopers responded to a pedestrian struck on State Road 1105 (Dr. Kerr Road) near Wildcat Road (SR-1007), 7.4 miles south of Harrells.

And, a restrained front seat passenger was killed in a one-vehicle accident in April on Suttontown Road, some eight miles southwest of Newton Grove.

The deceased was identified as Gil Calderon Garcia, 62, of 908 Hollingsworth Road, Mount Olive, NC State Highway Patrol First Sergeant Kevin Pearson said. “Next of kin has been notified,” he added.