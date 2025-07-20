Quick response from Sampson sheriff’s deputies early Saturday morning led to the arrest of two county teenagers who are now charged with involvement in a vehicle chase and the possession of a stolen vehicle.

It all began when a deputy, monitoring radio traffic from the Clinton Police Department, heard information about a stolen vehicle in the Clinton area that was possibly part of an early morning break-in at a city business on Sunset Avenue.

Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith said that vehicle, a Honda sedan reported stolen from Cumberland County and bearing an out-of-state license plate, was spotted by another deputy Saturday morning traveling on North Peavine Road.

Smith said the deputy, out of an abundance of caution, coordinated backup before initiating contact with the vehicle. But the vehicle, he noted, quickly accelerated, prompting a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph before ending when the vehicle’s driver lost control and crashed at the intersection of Isaac Road and Concord School Road.

Two teens, one later identified as a 16-year-old, the other 14, fled the wrecked vehicle on foot. Two other juveniles were also in the vehicle but were not charged.

Deputies, Smith noted, set up a perimeter and requested assistance from what he called “specialized units,” including K-9 and drone support, which led to the apprehension of both suspects in a nearby wooded area.

“Thanks to the quick thinking, communication and teamwork of all the deputies involved, the situation was brought to a safe resolution without injury,” Smith said.

Both teens have been charged in connection with the vehicle pursuit and possession of a stolen vehicle.

“Deputies did a phenomenal job in safely bringing these individuals into custody,” Smith attested. “The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to public safety and proactively apprehending criminals.”