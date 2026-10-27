Lafayette Street firehandled ‘quickly’ bycity, area firefighters

Swift action by Clinton firefighters and their mutual aid partners is being credited this morning for bringing a residential house fire under control before it could do extensive damage to a Lafayette Street residence Sunday night.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was called in to the 911 Emergency Center around 8 p.m.

The 407 Lafayette St. residence is owned by Wally and Jess Bashlor and is where they and their children reside. Fire crews confirmed that all occupants of the residence were safe and accounted for when they first arrived at the residence.

Clinton Fire Chief Hagan Thornton said Engine 21 firefighters were the first to the scene, where they found fire visible through the roof of the story-and-a-half single family residence.

“Firefighters quickly initiated an aggressive fire attack while simultaneously conducting a search of the residence to ensure the safety of any occupants,” Thornton said.

The blaze, the fire chief noted, was brought under control quickly, and it appeared use of the ladder truck helped those battling the blaze determine its origin and how best to tackle the fire.

Thornton, Clinton Police Chief Adrian Mathews and Mayor Lew Starling were on scene as well as dozens of firefighters from the city and other county departments. Also among those assisting with the fire was Sampson EMS and the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Sunday night, blue and red lights flooded Lafayette Street and spilled onto Eastover Avenue, where emergency vehicles were stationed, ready to move into action if needed.

Onlookers slowed to see what was going on and walkers were up and down both Lafayette and Eastover watching firefighters as they battled the blaze.

Thornton said that an investigation into the blaze showed that the cause was electrical in nature and its origin was pinpointed to an attic storage room area on the second floor of the structure.

“The Clinton Fire Department,” Thornton asserted, “is grateful for the assistance provided by its mutual aid partners, including the Halls Fire Department, Turkey Fire Department and Taylors Bridge Fire Department. The department also extends its appreciation to the Clinton Police Department, Sampson County EMS, and the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office for their support and cooperation during the incident.”