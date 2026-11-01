Fiery crash on U.S. 421 claims life of 20-year-old

A 20-year-old Harrells resident was killed Sunday morning in a fiery head-on collision involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer hauling methane gas on U.S. 421 near River Road.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Breezy A. Hernandez was traveling north when the pickup crossed the centerline and collided with the southbound tractor-trailer shortly after 7:30 a.m. Both vehicles caught fire, though the methane cargo remained contained and did not ignite.

The tractor-trailer driver was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. The collision remains under investigation.

See Tuesday’s edition of The Sampson Independent for more details.