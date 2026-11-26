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Saturday

After more than two decades of public service in Sampson County, Register of Deeds Anita Lane has announced her plans to retire, effective Dec. 31.

Lane, who was elected to the position in 2020, said the decision comes after much prayer, reflection and conversations with her family, citing a desire to spend more time with her children and four grandchildren.

The current Register of Deeds said she had considered retiring a year ago but opted to remain in office as the county transitioned to a new financial management system known as Munis. She wanted to familiarize herself with the program to ensure she could assist her successor with the transition.

“I did not want to leave the office without being able to train someone to come in behind me as far as the financial responsibility of the Register of Deeds,” Lane said in an interview Tuesday.

With a better understanding of the system and the ability to assist her successor, Lane said she feels the timing is now right to step away.

“I really want to get to the point that I can do more for them and with them, and with my two boys and their wives and my husband,” Lane said of her family.

Under North Carolina law, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners is responsible for appointing Lane’s successor. As Lane was elected as a Republican, commissioners must appoint the individual recommended by the Sampson County Republican Party’s executive committee, provided the recommendation is submitted within 30 days of the vacancy.

The individual appointed will serve the remainder of Lane’s unexpired term, with the office next up for election in 2028.

Although Lane is uncertain what role she may have in the selection process, she expressed a willingness to return to the office to assist in training her successor.

A Sampson County native, Lane joined the Register of Deeds Office in 2005 as a deputy before moving to the county’s Planning and Zoning Department in 2018. She returned to the office following her successful campaign in 2020.

While retirement will bring an end to her tenure as an elected official, Lane said it will not mark the end of her service to the community, as she hopes to become more involved in local mission projects through her church.

“I want to go home and continue serving the citizens in a different capacity,” she stressed.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Lane took the opportunity to express her gratitude to the citizens of Sampson County for entrusting her with the responsibilities of the office and for the relationships she has formed throughout her years of public service.

“I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart for the love, support, prayers, and encouragement that they have given me,” Lane said. “They have been a huge blessing to me. I have benefited from them probably far more than they’ve benefited from me.”

“I would not be where I am without them. They are the ones who voted me in, and I will forever be grateful, and I am very humbled by them allowing me to serve in this capacity.”