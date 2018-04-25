Allen appointed to LGFCU’s advisory council

Allen - Allen -

RALEIGH — Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) proudly announces the addition of Jonathan Allen, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Clinton, to its Coastal Plain Advisory Council, which comprises Duplin, Onslow, and Sampson counties.

Allen, will be an integral part of LGFCU’s volunteer-driven initiative not only to educate people on the benefits of credit union membership, but also to relay feedback to the board of directors regarding available/potentially available products and services, delivery of service and member needs.

Advisory Council members, who represent the philosophical character of the credit union and contribute their time without compensation, function as LGFCU’s eyes and ears throughout the state, serving as liaisons between credit union members and non-members and LGFCU management.