Smithfield Foods makes donation

Rhonda Campbell with Smithfield Foods presents Raquel Painter of Hope For The Warriors with a $5,000 donation to the annual Hope For The Warriors Invitational event. - Rhonda Campbell with Smithfield Foods presents Raquel Painter of Hope For The Warriors with a $5,000 donation to the annual Hope For The Warriors Invitational event. -

JACKSONVILLE — Recently, Smithfield Foods donated $5,000 to Hope For The Warriors for its annual Invitational event.

Taking place Aug. 12 and 13 at River Landing in Wallace and co-hosted by Johnny Bench and Doug Flynn, the Hope For The Warriors Invitational consists of a day on the golf course and a Warrior Night dinner for veterans, service members and military families.

In addition to the monetary support, Smithfield Foods will also contribute in-kind food items totaling $1,000.

“Smithfield is proud to partner with Hope For The Warriors as we further our shared commitment to honor veterans for their service and sacrifice,” said Keira Lombardo, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “The Hope Invitational is truly an inspiring event, and we’re pleased to participate for a fifth consecutive year. It’s a privilege to see firsthand the lasting impact that Hope For The Warriors’ programs have on the lives of so many military men, women, and their families.”

Since 2013, Smithfield Foods has donated more than $25,000 to Hope For The Warriors’ annual Invitational event benefitting a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

“Hope For The Warriors was founded by military families in Eastern North Carolina,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder, CEO and president of the nonprofit organization. “So, it’s always heartwarming to receive the continued support of North Carolina businesses like Smithfield Foods as they truly understand the service and sacrifices made by veterans, servicemembers and military families in this part of the state and around the country.”

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available for the Hope For The Warriors Invitational. For more information, contact Michelle Rademacher at mrademacher@hopeforthewarriors.org.

For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org or smithfieldfoods.com.