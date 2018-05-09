Chamber recognizes Tropicana

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber Member of the Week is Tropicana Supermarket, a family owned grocery story that opened in 2007. They offer a selection of the freshest produce and meat, along with a diverse selection of American and International foods. They are located at 403 A Southeast Blvd., Clinton. - The Clinton-Sampson Chamber Member of the Week is Tropicana Supermarket, a family owned grocery story that opened in 2007. They offer a selection of the freshest produce and meat, along with a diverse selection of American and International foods. They are located at 403 A Southeast Blvd., Clinton. -

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber Member of the Week is Tropicana Supermarket, a family owned grocery story that opened in 2007. They offer a selection of the freshest produce and meat, along with a diverse selection of American and International foods. They are located at 403 A Southeast Blvd., Clinton.