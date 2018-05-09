SECU Memorial Walkway dedication held

The dedication of the SECU Memorial Walkway at the USS Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington was held April 26, marking a momentous time in the history of the state’s World War II Memorial. The half-mile long, 10-foot wide walkway circling the ship is one-of-a-kind, offering visitors a unique experience that honors veterans who served in World War II. During the dedication, former SECU Foundation board chair and Navy veteran Jim Barber spoke briefly to guests and supporters on behalf of State Employees’ Credit Union members who helped fund the walkway’s construction with a $3 million SECU Foundation grant. - The dedication of the SECU Memorial Walkway at the USS Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington was held April 26, marking a momentous time in the history of the state’s World War II Memorial. The half-mile long, 10-foot wide walkway circling the ship is one-of-a-kind, offering visitors a unique experience that honors veterans who served in World War II. During the dedication, former SECU Foundation board chair and Navy veteran Jim Barber spoke briefly to guests and supporters on behalf of State Employees’ Credit Union members who helped fund the walkway’s construction with a $3 million SECU Foundation grant. -

The dedication of the SECU Memorial Walkway at the USS Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington was held April 26, marking a momentous time in the history of the state’s World War II Memorial. The half-mile long, 10-foot wide walkway circling the ship is one-of-a-kind, offering visitors a unique experience that honors veterans who served in World War II. During the dedication, former SECU Foundation board chair and Navy veteran Jim Barber spoke briefly to guests and supporters on behalf of State Employees’ Credit Union members who helped fund the walkway’s construction with a $3 million SECU Foundation grant.