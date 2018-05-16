Preparing for the workforce

Pictured are medical assistant and EMS graduates from left, Shanice Wilson (MA), Lisbeth Roblero Gomez (MA), Miriame Georges (MA), Kayla Langdon (MA), Mariana Ramos (MA), Tracy Smith (EMS), Caroline Wilson (EMS), Lauren Sadvary (MA), Destini Carter (MA), Angela Newsome (MA) and Jenni Brooks (MA). - Pictured are medical assistant and EMS graduates from left, Shanice Wilson (MA), Lisbeth Roblero Gomez (MA), Miriame Georges (MA), Kayla Langdon (MA), Mariana Ramos (MA), Tracy Smith (EMS), Caroline Wilson (EMS), Lauren Sadvary (MA), Destini Carter (MA), Angela Newsome (MA) and Jenni Brooks (MA). -

Sampson Community College has a well-documented history of graduating students from healthcare-related disciplines into the workforce. Just last week, SCC graduated the largest class of nurses in its history, dating back half a century.

This is the first time the college has offered its Medical Assisting Program and the Emergency Medical Science curriculum program and they both seem to be off to an excellent beginning. The medical assisting curriculum prepares multi-skilled health care professionals qualified to perform administrative, clinical, and laboratory procedures.

“Medical Assisting is a very versatile allied health profession meaning that our students can work anywhere from primary care to any type of specialty office,” says Misti Wood, medical assisting instructor at SCC. “Students who need to hurry and go into the workforce can complete one-year in three semesters and exit with a diploma all while still being able to take their certification exam to become a Certified Medical Assistant.”

Course work includes instruction in scheduling appointments, coding and processing insurance accounts, billing, collections, computer operations; assisting with examinations/treatments, performing routine laboratory procedures, electrocardiography, supervised medication administration; and ethical/legal issues associated with patient care. The program offers a diploma and an Associate’s degree.

The EMS curriculum is designed to prepare students to provide advanced medical care as a paramedic for critical and emergent patients accessing the emergency medical system. Students gain complex knowledge, experience and competency using evidence based practice under medical oversight. They serve as a vital link from the scene into the healthcare system.

Medical assisting had nine graduates and EMS had two with this very first class. For information about medical assisting, contact Misti Wood at 910-900-4071. For EMS information, contact department chair and EMS coordinator, Angela Magill at 910-900-4009.

New programs hold first graduation